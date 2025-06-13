 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

An Artistic Alternative to Marching on "No Kings" Day

The Art of Creating Wellbeing Amidst Chaos with Meryl Ann Butler
The Art of Creating Wellbeing Amidst Chaos with Meryl Ann Butler
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

I've marched in protest plenty of times, beginning with a MLK march in my hometown on Long Island in 1968.

Part of me would like to attend one of the "No Kings" marches, (but that part does not include my knees!)

However there are many different ways to be involved, and it's important for each person to choose the avenue of participation that feels most appropriate to them.

Artists have used their art to address tyranny in the past. Art changes things, in fact, it is one of the most successful change-makers throughout history; creativity and art are tools for transformation toward a vision of a future infused with wellbeing. Your own creativity is more powerful in directing the course toward the desired future than you may think.

So, for the April 5th "Hands Off" events, I created an alternative---an online art and healing "vision board" style event for people who resonate with utilizing creativity as an agent for change.

This recording, "The Art of Creating Wellbeing Amidst Chaos" is just as appropriate for "No Kings" as it was for "Hands Off".

Find out how to design your future world with creativity and artistic craftiness!

This video may inspire you to invent your own creative project, but if you would like to create the project shown, you can email me at the address shown on the end screen of the video with the subject line, "ART & WELLBEING PDF REQUEST" and I will send the pdfs to you!

Enjoy!

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
