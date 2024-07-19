 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/19/24

Amid political chaos Democrats have the answer

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Mark Lansvin
(Image by Phil Roeder)

When a would-be assassin's bullet whizzed through the air on Saturday in Pennsylvania, America came within millimeters of being thrown into a devastating civil war.

While there is much hullabaloo around what happened, and without discounting the seriousness of this political violence, let us take a step back for a moment and see how Democrats can make America a better place.

Democrats endorse a vision for America that prioritizes equity, social justice, and the well-being of all citizens over the interests of the wealthiest few. Both President Joe Biden as well as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, despite their different approaches, share a commitment to policies that seek to address systemic inequalities and create a fairer society.

Sanders' advocacy for progressive policies has reshaped the political landscape, pushing forward ideas that once seemed radical but are now central to the national debate. His call for universal healthcare through Medicare for All resonates deeply, especially in a country where millions are still uninsured or underinsured.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the fragility of our healthcare system, making it clear that access to healthcare should not depend on one's employment status or income level. Sanders' vision ensures that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, which is essential for a just society.

Biden, while more moderate in his approach, has also championed significant reforms. His support for expanding the Affordable Care Act represents a pragmatic step toward universal coverage, aiming to make healthcare more accessible and affordable. Biden's policies on healthcare are a crucial bridge toward the comprehensive changes advocated by Sanders, demonstrating a practical pathway to broader reforms.

Economic inequality is another critical issue. Sanders has long highlighted the grotesque disparities in wealth distribution, calling for higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations to fund social programs. This perspective aligns with the broader fight against economic injustice, seeking to ensure that everyone pays their fair share and that resources are redistributed to support education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Biden's economic policies, including his support for raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and investing in green infrastructure, also aim to tackle inequality. By creating jobs and ensuring fair wages, Biden's plans seek to provide economic security for working families. His commitment to a green economy is not just about addressing climate change but also about creating sustainable jobs and industries for the future.

Climate change remains an existential threat, and both Sanders and Biden recognize the urgency of this issue. Sanders' Green New Deal proposal is an ambitious plan to transition to renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions, and create millions of jobs in the green energy sector. This bold approach is necessary to combat the climate crisis effectively and ensure a livable planet for future generations.

Biden, too, has committed to rejoining the Paris Agreement and implementing significant measures to reduce emissions and promote clean energy. His plan to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure not only addresses environmental concerns but also stimulates economic growth and job creation.

Social justice issues, including racial and gender equality, are also at the forefront of their agendas. Sanders' consistent advocacy for criminal justice reform, including ending mass incarceration and addressing systemic racism, is crucial for creating a fairer legal system. His proposals aim to dismantle the structures that disproportionately impact communities of color and the economically disadvantaged.

Biden's administration has taken steps to address these issues through police reform initiatives and support for legislation like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. His focus on equity extends to gender issues, with strong support for women's rights, including reproductive rights and measures to close the gender pay gap.

Next Page  1  |  2

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mark Lansvin

Do you agree that Sanders and Biden have the answers? Which other Democrats do you feel you align with?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 19, 2024 at 8:10:47 AM

