 
Login/Register Login | Register
260 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Positive News    H3'ed 8/20/24

American Politics Realigning? Walz and Vance Might Be More Similar Than You Think

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Mike Rivage-Seul
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (54 fans)

New Biography
New Biography
(Image by Pesky Library from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Something important and promising might well be happening in American politics. At the popular level, working class folks are expressing their deep discontent with a system run by octogenarians who serve their donors rather than the American taxpayer. The latter has come to realize that Democrats and Republicans have formed a kind of Uni-party beholden to the rich and powerful rather than to their plebian electors.

Strange to say however, both parties have shown faint signs of perhaps recognizing that truth and its devastating consequences for them at the voting booth. The Republican Party has selected a presidential candidate (Donald Trump) who talks a good game in terms of rebellion against the status quo. At the same time, the Democrats have set aside their senile superannuated "leader" (Joe Biden) in favor of a much younger black woman (Kamala Harris).

The truth is however that the policies of neither Trump nor Harris promise much difference in terms of changing the given order as far as international relations are concerned. No matter who's elected, genocidal support for Zionism will remain a cornerstone of our country's foreign policy. The war in Ukraine will continue it seems "to the last Ukrainian." And America's "diplomacy" will still prioritize war, sanctions, and regime change over peace-seeking diplomacy and dialog. All of that will continue unabated.

Nevertheless, Kamala Harris' selection of Tim Walz as her running mate and Donald Trump's choice of J.D. Vance as his offer strong indications that something new might be afoot for 2028. Both Walz and Vance are far more thoughtful than Harris or Trump. In fact, both vice-presidential candidates might be more war averse and friendly to the working class than their mentors.

Tim Walz

That's clear to most in the case of Tim Walz. As Minnesota governor, he has distinguished himself as a progressive. Among other legislative achievements, he signed bills that :

  • Made access to abortion easier
  • Provide free breakfast and lunch to all school children
  • Offer free college tuition for families with incomes of $80,000 or less
  • Curb greenhouse gas emissions
  • Moved towards establishing a public healthcare option within the MinnesotaCare system
  • Restored voting rights to decarcerated felons
  • Vastly increased Minnesota's spending on housing to prevent homelessness, expand homeownership opportunities and provide rental assistance to thousands of households.

J.D. Vance

As for J.D. Vance, his populist credentials might be less evident.

Still, according to American lawyer and political commentator, Robert Barnes, J.D. Vance might well be "the most war-skeptical, pro-worker Republican office holder of the last 100 years."

Barnes supports this contention by citing (among other considerations) Vance's 2024 vote against a $95 billion Ukraine aid package. Vance was one of only 18 senators voting against it in a 79-18 tally. (Vance thinks Ukraine is Europe's problem and not that of the United States.) Barnes also points out that the Teamsters regard Vance as an important working-class ally.

As for intellectual influences on Senator Vance, here is a list provided by Politico's Ian Ward in his article "The Seven Thinkers and Groups That Have Shaped JD Vance's Unusual Worldview."

  1. Catholic Social Teaching: Catholic social justice teachings (the "best kept secret of the Catholic Church") emphasize community, workers' rights, and environmental protection. The most famous examples of such teachings are found in the encyclicals of Leo XIII (Rerum Novarum 1891), Pius XI (Quadragesimo Anno 1931), John XXIII (Mater et Magistra 1961), John XXIII (Pacem in Terris 1963), Vatican II (Gaudium et Spes, 1965), and Pope Francis (Laudato Si 2015).
  2. Sohrab Ahmari (co-editor of Compact Magazine): Also emphasizes Catholic teachings regarding social justice.
  3. Peter Deneen (University of Notre Dame): Deneen holds that unfettered free markets with their emphasis on competition have undercut not only the American family, but communitarian values and the collective basis of our national life. Neoliberal economics need not only restraint but replacement.
  4. Brad Wilcox(BYU): Wilcox argues that women's entry into the workforce has been better for companies than for most women. The companies benefit from more and cheaper labor. Meanwhile many women end up hating their jobs. Too many also feel overworked because they typically retain responsibility for cooking, cleaning, and childcare when they return from the workplace.
  5. Peter Thiel (Hedge Fund Investor): Thiel warns against a technology that has too often shackled us as opposed to liberating us and building a better society. We need to get off our phones.
  6. Curtis Yarvin (American blogger): For Yarvin, American democracy has deteriorated into control by a corrupt oligarchy. Resolving such tendencies, he says, might entail installing a kind of dictator-- a nationalist CEO who would run the country like a startup business.
  7. Rene Girard (French historian and theologian): Girard holds that Christianity must be reinterpreted to recognize that the Judeo-Christian tradition is on the side of the poor and oppressed rather than the rich and powerful.

Conclusion

It's discouraging that American political discourse is overwhelmingly ad hominem rather than focused on the issues suggested by the policies of Tim Walz and the intellectual influences on J.D. Vance.

"Vance is weird." "Walz is a communist." "Trump's a fascist." "Harris is the product of DEI." "My audience crowds are bigger than yours."

Such immature schoolyard put-downs do nothing at all to address the real concerns of voters.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Foreign Policy; American Imperialism; American Popular Response To Ukraine Invasion; Americans Elect; Politics; Trump; Walz-Timothy, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 430 articles, 1800 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Though I would never vote for a Trump-Vance ticket, J.D. Vance might not be as weird and threatening as the mainstream media would have us believe.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024 at 12:48:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 17 fans, 359 articles, 215 quicklinks, 1090 comments, 72 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Mike, Thanks for this well thought out and informative article! Re Vance though, I don't trust him as far as you can throw a feather. Look how completely he reversed his attitude towards Trump and remember what Usha said about 1/6/21 not so long ago. Besides that, how empowered will Vance be once Project 2025 becomes the new constitution? Will the dear leader remember or care that he exists? Remember what DT said about the importance of a running mate not long ago-- not! That's my take. Your thoughts?

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024 at 1:39:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend