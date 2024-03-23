American Journalist YouTube Documentary Ignites Fresh Debate Over Race and Racism in America

"Race, racism, and political activism will always be flashpoint issues in America," says political analyst Earl Ofari Hutchinson. The proof he says is American Journalist, the YouTube Documentary that chronicles Hutchinson's literary and political activism. "I was absolutely stunned at the spectacular number of views that the mini documentary got in barely a week. It garnered nearly 105,000 views (and is still climbing) along with hundreds of likes and multiple comments. "

The headlined caption of the documentary is "Challenge to Trump's America." It challenged Trump's warped, divisive, immigrant, race baiting attempt to reshape America. The work spans varied hot button social and political issues that range from police abuse to homeless. It spotlights Hutchinson's activism through the years on these issues and many more.

"The even more amazing thing about the documentary," Hutchinson notes, "Is that it received not a penny from any corporate, foundation, or for that matter from almost no outside source for funding or promotion." This is further testament to the hunger that legions in America have to engage on the issues no matter where they come from politically.

"The overwhelming response to American Journalist then is yet another bellwether of the fierce power of controversial issues to stir public passions.

The other major aim of American Journalist was to inspire, motivate, and provide a guide for present and future young people on the immense power of writing, social activism, and engagement. Hutchinson's aim is to raise awareness on how these invaluable literary vehicles can make a difference in people's lives and society.

The massive viewer response to American Journalist more than confirms---Mission Accomplished.

