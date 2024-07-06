America, the incredible shrinking island

This should be confusing

Because we are not an island geographically

Like Australia or Greenland

But psychologically or psychically

We are profoundly separated from the rest of the world.

We are still connected to Mexico and Canada

By cultural, commercial and language bridges

(And by the power grid)

But those suspension bridges of connection

Are attenuating and snapping

As our nation shrinks ideologically,

Culturally, spiritually, psychically and politically,

Growing smaller and smaller and smaller.

The reason many of us

Don't notice we are shrinking

Is because we are shrinking as a whole

And at a constant rate

In perfect proportion

To the accelerating miniaturization

Of our interests, our obsessions

And our illusions of relevance.

(Please don't shoot the messenger, but)

It's entirely possible that, if we don't foment

A nuclear World War III,

That we will completely disappear

As a national entity

All because of the choices we made

In the first quarter of the 21st century

When we still had choices.

Very soon, we will be on our own

Surrounded by our own ocean,

Which is not shrinking but growing.

Not the Atlantic or the Pacific

But the Pancentric Ocean of American Exceptionalism

That will be rising on our coastlines

Much faster than

The rising seas of Climate Change.