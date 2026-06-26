America's Past Haunts Americans who Ignore: Knowledge is Power

This is what self-dehumanizing elections look like.

From the audacity of forward thinking proclaiming a new self-image inconceivable before July 4, 1776; treasonously signed August 2, 1776, to proport a new world view, albeit launched mostly by Caucasian male property owners, some compromised by the need for votes, others consumed by a peculiar conviction to see from sea to shining sea: blatant hypocrisy's preview, never before professed by a nation's colony: all men are created equal .

And still, some want timeline answers regarding Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation versus Texas Juneteenth"

ANSWERS:

* Proclamations aren't laws

* 1863 Emancipation Proclamation didn't give America's 16th President power over a self-proclaimed, separate but equal , Confederate Nation

* Until 4/9/1865, The Confederate President was Jefferson Davis

* 4/9/1865 General Lee surrendered his army to General Grant

* 4/11/1865 Lincoln gives "Reconstruction" speech, peacefully readmitting Southern states into the union

* 4/14/1865 (Good Friday) Lincoln shot; dies 4/15/1865

* 3/3/1867, Congress overrules Lincoln/Johnson Reconstruction Plan and places "The South" under Marshal Law, giving free reign to Carpetbaggers

In 2026, the wiser question is: why isn't full emancipation for ALL Americans enacted as America's, State of the Union: purging Abbott's blaspheming Jefferson's Separation of Church and State: because Deep South rising again convictions aren't confined betwixt and between Florida and Texas.

Fighting WWI/WWII/Korea/Vietnam, American heroes without palefaces, returned home to Jim Crow residue: now twice elected apathetic, self-serving, unremorseful thief, stock market manipulator, shaking down law firms and universities, all while fighting to reward a personal militia not for America's protection, its Constitution, nor even the highest office in the land: but rather, freedom for one person to assume and project himself above the law, (aided and abetted by an army of masked murderers) hoping to secure for his faithful: a rigged election, reflecting himself, both nightmare and hoax.

While visible chains, whipping posts and hanging trees rooted in the disaffection for diverse human colors, have superficially lost their public popularity, post-Civil War slavery (which existed both North and South of, the Mason-Dixon Line), evolved:

- 1950s-1960s deflecting political efforts by GOP Eisenhower and New Frontier Kennedy to heal our divided nation

- 2017 Charlottesville Virginia raid reaffirmed ruthless resistance, repeating ruinous Right-Wing roots resurfacing rage reinfestation

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