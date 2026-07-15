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General News    H3'ed 7/15/26  

America's Expanding Air Campaign Over Iran: Why Ahvaz, Shiraz, and Bushehr Matter

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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America's Expanding Air Campaign Over Iran: Why Ahvaz, Shiraz, and Bushehr Matter

During the past several days, the military conflict between the United States and Iran has entered a new and potentially more consequential phase. What initially appeared to be a campaign focused on isolated missile launchers and air-defense sites has expanded to include strikes against some of Iran's most important military regions. According to U.S. military statements and multiple international news organizations, recent operations have targeted command-and-control facilities, missile infrastructure, logistics centers, naval installations, radar systems, and military bases across southern and western Iran. While the full extent of the damage remains difficult to verify because of wartime restrictions on information, the pattern of the attacks suggests a deliberate effort to weaken the organizational backbone of Iran's military rather than simply destroy individual weapons. Modern air warfare has increasingly emphasized disrupting communications, logistics, and command networks before engaging large combat formations. The locations now under pressure-- Ahvaz, Shiraz, and Bushehr-- are not random cities. Each has played a central role in Iran's military strategy for decades and represents a different pillar of the country's defense architecture.

Ahvaz has long been regarded as the military heart of southwestern Iran. During the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), the famous Golf Garrison (Padeg?n-e Golf) became the operational headquarters from which many of Iran's major counteroffensives were planned. Originally built before the 1979 Revolution on the grounds of a former golf club associated with the National Iranian Oil Company, the complex evolved into the IRGC's Karbala Headquarters, coordinating operations across Khuzestan and much of the southern front. The nearby 92nd Armored Division of the regular Iranian Army, one of the country's oldest and most capable armored formations, fought some of the fiercest battles of the war against Iraqi forces. Today, Ahvaz remains responsible for coordinating military activities in Iran's oil-producing southwest and serves as a major command, logistics, and communications center. Recent reports indicate that military installations around Ahvaz have been struck during the current U.S. campaign. Although independent confirmation of damage to the Karbala Headquarters itself is still lacking, the city's strategic importance makes it a logical target for any campaign designed to degrade Iran's command structure.

Shiraz represents a different chapter in the evolution of Iran's armed forces. While historically an important Army garrison during the Pahlavi era, the city has gradually become one of the principal centers of Iran's missile and aerospace infrastructure. Located far enough inland to provide protection from direct naval attack yet close enough to support operations throughout the Persian Gulf region, Shiraz has developed into an essential logistics and support hub for both the regular military and the IRGC Aerospace Force. Military airfields, maintenance facilities, transportation networks, and missile-support infrastructure in and around the city have made Shiraz a cornerstone of Iran's modern deterrent strategy. Public reporting during the past several days indicates that military-related facilities in the Shiraz area have been among the locations targeted by U.S. strikes. Although the extent of operational damage remains uncertain, attacks on Shiraz fit a broader strategy aimed at disrupting the maintenance, coordination, and deployment of Iran's missile forces rather than simply destroying launchers themselves.

Bushehr occupies yet another critical position in Iran's defense system because it links military power directly to the Persian Gulf. The province hosts important naval facilities used by both the regular Iranian Navy and the IRGC Navy, whose fast attack craft, anti-ship missiles, and coastal defense systems have long formed the core of Iran's strategy for controlling or threatening maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Bushehr is also home to Iran's only operating civilian nuclear power plant, although there is no credible evidence that recent U.S. operations have targeted the reactor itself. Instead, available reporting indicates that strikes have focused on nearby military installations, including naval infrastructure, coastal defense sites, and associated logistics facilities. Control of Bushehr has strategic implications extending far beyond Iran's borders because military assets stationed there help protect Iranian shipping routes while also supporting operations throughout the northern Persian Gulf. Any sustained degradation of these facilities could reduce Iran's ability to project naval power and influence one of the world's most important energy corridors.

The current campaign therefore appears to be more than a series of isolated air strikes. It reflects a systematic effort to pressure the principal military institutions that have shaped Iran's defense strategy since the end of the Iran-Iraq War. Whether this approach ultimately succeeds will depend not only on the amount of physical destruction inflicted but also on the resilience of Iran's decentralized command structure, its underground facilities, and its ability to restore damaged communications and logistics. History has repeatedly shown that modern wars are rarely decided by the number of bombs dropped alone. They are decided by whether military organizations can continue to command, coordinate, supply, and sustain combat operations under persistent pressure. The coming weeks may therefore reveal whether America's expanding air campaign has merely damaged individual military installations or begun to erode the strategic foundations upon which Iran's military power has rested for more than four decades.

References

  1. Reuters. "U.S. says it has begun new wave of strikes against Iran." July 2026.
  2. Reuters. Coverage of renewed U.S. military operations in southern Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.
  3. Associated Press. Reporting on the expanding U.S.-Iran conflict, July 2026.
  4. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Public releases on operations against Iranian military targets.
  5. Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Iran conflict assessments, July 2026.
  6. Anthony H. Cordesman, Iran's Military Forces and Warfighting Capabilities.
  7. Kenneth M. Pollack, The Persian Puzzle.
  8. Pierre Razoux, The Iran-Iraq War.
  9. International Institute for Strategic Studies, The Military Balance (recent editions).
  10. RAND Corporation studies on Iranian military doctrine and command structure.
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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The Expansion of the Air Campaign: Strategy Beyond Destruction

The recent expansion of U.S. air operations appears intended to achieve far more than the destruction of individual military targets. Modern air campaigns seek to dismantle an opponent's ability to command, coordinate, and sustain military operations by striking headquarters, logistics centers, communications networks, missile infrastructure, air defenses, and naval facilities simultaneously. Reports from the past several days indicate that areas surrounding Ahvaz, Shiraz, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, and other strategic military regions have come under attack, suggesting a broader effort to weaken Iran's military architecture rather than simply eliminate isolated missile launchers.

At this stage, however, the actual extent of the damage remains difficult to determine. Both the United States and Iran have released limited information, and independent verification is constrained by the fog of war. While some military installations have reportedly sustained significant damage, there is little publicly confirmed evidence that Iran's command structure or military capabilities have been decisively crippled. Iran has spent decades dispersing critical assets, constructing hardened facilities, and building redundant command systems specifically to survive sustained air campaigns.

History reminds us that strategic bombing alone rarely determines the outcome of a conflict. Its effectiveness depends not merely on the number of targets destroyed but on whether it successfully degrades an adversary's ability to organize, communicate, replenish forces, and maintain political cohesion. The coming weeks will reveal whether the current expansion represents the beginning of a decisive military campaign or another stage in a prolonged war of attrition, where resilience ultimately proves as important as firepower.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 15, 2026 at 6:53:26 PM

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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Bombing, Oil, and the Limits of Military Power

The latest expansion of the American air campaign against Iranian military infrastructure reflects continuity rather than innovation. The targets have multiplied, the geographic scope has widened, and the operational tempo has increased. Yet the underlying assumption remains unchanged: that sustained military pressure will eventually compel Tehran to alter its political calculations. Whether that assumption proves correct depends less on the effectiveness of American air power than on the relationship between military operations, economic pressures, and political endurance.

On the battlefield, the United States enjoys overwhelming technological superiority. Precision-guided weapons, intelligence assets, and air dominance enable Washington to inflict substantial damage on military installations with comparatively limited risk to its own personnel. Such capabilities are real and consequential. They can degrade missile forces, destroy infrastructure, and complicate Iran's military planning. But history repeatedly demonstrates that the destruction of military assets, however impressive, does not automatically translate into strategic success.

The distinction between technical victory and strategic victory is fundamental. Technical victory is measured in targets destroyed and military capabilities degraded. Strategic victory is measured by whether political objectives are ultimately achieved. Modern history offers numerous examples in which overwhelming military superiority failed to produce the desired political outcome because the adversary retained both the willingness and the capacity to continue the conflict.

The economic dimension of the present confrontation deserves equal attention. Every increase in military activity around the Persian Gulf injects uncertainty into global energy markets. Even without a complete disruption of oil exports, the perception of heightened risk is sufficient to raise insurance costs, shipping expenses, and the geopolitical premium embedded in crude oil prices. Those increases eventually work their way through the global economy. Higher oil prices translate into more expensive transportation, higher diesel costs, increased fertilizer prices, and ultimately higher food prices. Energy markets therefore become an extension of the battlefield.

This presents a strategic dilemma for Washington. The United States is today one of the world's largest oil producers, making it far less vulnerable than it was during previous Middle Eastern crises. Nevertheless, oil remains a globally priced commodity. American motorists purchase fuel in an international market, not an isolated domestic one. As a result, sustained instability in the Persian Gulf inevitably places upward pressure on gasoline prices and inflation.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve provides policymakers with an important, but limited, instrument. It can soften temporary supply disruptions and reassure markets during periods of acute uncertainty. It cannot, however, permanently suppress prices if geopolitical instability becomes prolonged. Emergency reserves are finite by design. They buy governments time to resolve crises; they are not substitutes for geopolitical stability.

Political realities further complicate the equation. Any American administration approaching a national election has strong incentives to avoid prolonged inflation and rising fuel prices. That does not imply that electoral considerations dictate military strategy. National security decisions are influenced by numerous factors. Yet democratic governments inevitably operate within political and economic constraints. Sustained increases in energy prices, transportation costs, and food inflation gradually reshape the domestic political environment in which foreign policy is conducted.

Iran confronts a different strategic calculus. Decades of sanctions, international isolation, and the collective memory of the Iran-Iraq War have shaped institutions that place considerable emphasis on endurance. This should not be interpreted as evidence that Iran is immune to economic damage or that its population can absorb unlimited hardship. Rather, it suggests that Tehran may evaluate costs over a longer time horizon than many democratic governments, where electoral cycles and public opinion exert more immediate influence on policy.

This asymmetry may become increasingly important if the conflict evolves into a prolonged contest of attrition. Military superiority determines who can destroy more targets. Strategic success depends on which political system can sustain the associated economic, diplomatic, and domestic costs without abandoning its objectives.

The essential question is therefore not whether the United States can continue bombing Iran. It unquestionably possesses the military capacity to do so. The more consequential question is whether an extended campaign produces political outcomes commensurate with its economic costs, regional risks, and domestic consequences. That question remains unanswered.

History rarely rewards states simply for possessing superior military technology. More often, it rewards those that successfully integrate military power with economic resilience, political legitimacy, and strategic patience. As the current conflict enters a new phase, those less visible variables may ultimately prove more decisive than the number of sorties flown or targets destroyed.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2026 at 12:53:00 PM

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I remain skeptical that Trump truly understands the futility of negotiating with the Islamic regime, but he does seem to be getting closer. However, I'm surprised that your analysis of the renewed military action doesn't include the possibility that it's in the process of destroying the regime's ability to fend off internal attack, especially from Iranian citizens.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 18, 2026 at 12:57:18 AM

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David, thank you for your thoughtful comment. You raise an important possibility, and one that has often appeared in discussions of U.S. policy toward Iran. My hesitation is that history provides very little evidence that sustained aerial bombing, by itself, produces durable regime change. More often, it strengthens nationalist sentiment, allows governments to frame themselves as defenders of national sovereignty, and makes internal opposition more vulnerable to being portrayed as aligned with a foreign adversary.

From my perspective, the campaign has already illustrated the difference between a technical military victory and a strategic one. The United States has demonstrated overwhelming military superiority and has successfully degraded important military targets. That is a genuine operational achievement. The more difficult question is whether those military successes have advanced the broader political objectives that justified the campaign in the first place.

I would also argue that weakening military infrastructure is not the same as creating the political conditions necessary for successful democratic change. Regime change is ultimately a political and social process driven primarily by domestic legitimacy, institutions, and the choices of the population-- not simply by external military pressure. History suggests that bombing can destroy capabilities far more easily than it can build a stable political alternative.

Finally, prolonged military campaigns often generate broader strategic costs that extend beyond the battlefield. Economic consequences, regional instability, and differences among allies over long-term objectives can gradually complicate what initially appears to be a straightforward military success. Those broader strategic dynamics were the central focus of my article.

I appreciate your perspective because it highlights one possible scenario. I simply remain unconvinced that external bombing is a reliable path to achieving lasting political transformation inside Iran.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 18, 2026 at 7:49:10 AM

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