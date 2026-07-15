

Iran War Expansion

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America's Expanding Air Campaign Over Iran: Why Ahvaz, Shiraz, and Bushehr Matter

During the past several days, the military conflict between the United States and Iran has entered a new and potentially more consequential phase. What initially appeared to be a campaign focused on isolated missile launchers and air-defense sites has expanded to include strikes against some of Iran's most important military regions. According to U.S. military statements and multiple international news organizations, recent operations have targeted command-and-control facilities, missile infrastructure, logistics centers, naval installations, radar systems, and military bases across southern and western Iran. While the full extent of the damage remains difficult to verify because of wartime restrictions on information, the pattern of the attacks suggests a deliberate effort to weaken the organizational backbone of Iran's military rather than simply destroy individual weapons. Modern air warfare has increasingly emphasized disrupting communications, logistics, and command networks before engaging large combat formations. The locations now under pressure-- Ahvaz, Shiraz, and Bushehr-- are not random cities. Each has played a central role in Iran's military strategy for decades and represents a different pillar of the country's defense architecture.

Ahvaz has long been regarded as the military heart of southwestern Iran. During the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), the famous Golf Garrison (Padeg?n-e Golf) became the operational headquarters from which many of Iran's major counteroffensives were planned. Originally built before the 1979 Revolution on the grounds of a former golf club associated with the National Iranian Oil Company, the complex evolved into the IRGC's Karbala Headquarters, coordinating operations across Khuzestan and much of the southern front. The nearby 92nd Armored Division of the regular Iranian Army, one of the country's oldest and most capable armored formations, fought some of the fiercest battles of the war against Iraqi forces. Today, Ahvaz remains responsible for coordinating military activities in Iran's oil-producing southwest and serves as a major command, logistics, and communications center. Recent reports indicate that military installations around Ahvaz have been struck during the current U.S. campaign. Although independent confirmation of damage to the Karbala Headquarters itself is still lacking, the city's strategic importance makes it a logical target for any campaign designed to degrade Iran's command structure.

Shiraz represents a different chapter in the evolution of Iran's armed forces. While historically an important Army garrison during the Pahlavi era, the city has gradually become one of the principal centers of Iran's missile and aerospace infrastructure. Located far enough inland to provide protection from direct naval attack yet close enough to support operations throughout the Persian Gulf region, Shiraz has developed into an essential logistics and support hub for both the regular military and the IRGC Aerospace Force. Military airfields, maintenance facilities, transportation networks, and missile-support infrastructure in and around the city have made Shiraz a cornerstone of Iran's modern deterrent strategy. Public reporting during the past several days indicates that military-related facilities in the Shiraz area have been among the locations targeted by U.S. strikes. Although the extent of operational damage remains uncertain, attacks on Shiraz fit a broader strategy aimed at disrupting the maintenance, coordination, and deployment of Iran's missile forces rather than simply destroying launchers themselves.

Bushehr occupies yet another critical position in Iran's defense system because it links military power directly to the Persian Gulf. The province hosts important naval facilities used by both the regular Iranian Navy and the IRGC Navy, whose fast attack craft, anti-ship missiles, and coastal defense systems have long formed the core of Iran's strategy for controlling or threatening maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Bushehr is also home to Iran's only operating civilian nuclear power plant, although there is no credible evidence that recent U.S. operations have targeted the reactor itself. Instead, available reporting indicates that strikes have focused on nearby military installations, including naval infrastructure, coastal defense sites, and associated logistics facilities. Control of Bushehr has strategic implications extending far beyond Iran's borders because military assets stationed there help protect Iranian shipping routes while also supporting operations throughout the northern Persian Gulf. Any sustained degradation of these facilities could reduce Iran's ability to project naval power and influence one of the world's most important energy corridors.

The current campaign therefore appears to be more than a series of isolated air strikes. It reflects a systematic effort to pressure the principal military institutions that have shaped Iran's defense strategy since the end of the Iran-Iraq War. Whether this approach ultimately succeeds will depend not only on the amount of physical destruction inflicted but also on the resilience of Iran's decentralized command structure, its underground facilities, and its ability to restore damaged communications and logistics. History has repeatedly shown that modern wars are rarely decided by the number of bombs dropped alone. They are decided by whether military organizations can continue to command, coordinate, supply, and sustain combat operations under persistent pressure. The coming weeks may therefore reveal whether America's expanding air campaign has merely damaged individual military installations or begun to erode the strategic foundations upon which Iran's military power has rested for more than four decades.

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