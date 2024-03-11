America is Having an Identity Crisis: Right on Time.



Solstice fire IX

Sunday's Pisces New Moon opens us to the Collective Unconscious, the World Soul, which contains the hopes and dreams, fears and pain, of our collective journey of life here on Mother Earth. It is conjunct the asteroid Hygieia, the Goddess of Healing, offering us the grace of healing some soul wounds. So this deep dive into our collective soul can help heal us if we're brave enough to take the dive.

Each degree in the zodiac has certain images that speak to the unfolding cycle. This is the Star Sparks image for this New Moon at 21* Pisces by Ellias Lonsdale

Pisces 21: Pagan fire worshipers dancing

The surge of free spirits cutting loose. The need and desire for what has been held back to be entirely unleashed, so that we can know what it really is. The impulse to overthrow whatever is arbitrary and restrictive in the community patterns. And the championing of the body's wisdom in giving free expression to both what it has felt like to be so starkly enclosed and what we can become when we are granted our time and place for something vibrantly different to arise.

Yet a shadow tendency to keep hiding in safe containers, then calling forth another round of clearing the decks. A tremendously stubborn propensity for getting caught up in whatever is fascinatingly familiar and has been lived through for lifetimes.





This image for the Pisces New Moon energy reminds us that we are free human beings. We have free will and can stand up for freedom, despite the costs. Or if we're too afraid to embrace the responsibility of being free, we'll treat back to what we think is safe. I can just imagine what some of our Christian nationalists would think of this image. It's everything they're afraid of - people living in their bodies without fear of sin, people loving without limits, people expressing their soul's freedom rather than patriarchy's purpose.

Watching the State of the Union address the other night, I saw this split in our country's psyche. Half the room rooting for fundamental changes in how we take care of our own people and others; the other half stone-faced or yelling crass insults. And the Republican response looked and sounded like a scene from The Handmaiden's Tale.

We're in the midst of an Identity Crisis here in America - our third one, at least by my count. The first was when Americans broke away from England, having to decide if we were English colonists or new-made Americans. The second time was during the Civil War, when we broke apart because of different beliefs about power, freedom and equality. And now this third time comes as we begin to enter a new age of technological advancement that is going to take us to the stars and hopefully, heal our own world. Because of technology, we are truly one world and so we stand at the frontier of a new age for the whole world.

There are opposing views about what we need to do. One view looks back to the past (patriarchy not wanting to die) and one looks into an unknown future.

Of course we know that behind all three 'identity crisis's' is the power of money and how it will manipulate people to maintain control. But this time, it feels like these manipulators know that they face our collective need to evolve, and so they're no longer hiding what they're doing. Whether it's through wars, genocide, the manipulation of religious belief and fears for the future, the money interests are pushing right wing radicals to help them stay in power all over the world.

But because we live in a democratic republic, it really depends on 'we the people' to choose which future we want.

To meet this future, Americans have to choose who we are at this next national election. We have to embrace our identity as a country and a people. At the moment, it seems we get to choose between being white Christian nationalists or American patriots who stand up for the promise of a land of liberty, freedom and equality.

In many ways, it's time to complete the American Revolution and make this country a true democratic republic, welcoming all people and religions and learning that freedom comes with the responsibility to hold our leaders 'feet to the fire' if need be.

We really have to awaken from the stupor of being 'consumers' and shoulder our responsibilities as citizens. (Amazon totally feeds that addiction!) It's time to grow up and change the way we live. My image of this aspect of America comes from a fairy tale - Pinocchio - the Disney version. I often think of that scene when Pinocchio lets himself be seduced by the tough guys into going to the amusement park, where all the other boys are playing, eating and acting out. The boys don't even realize that they're gradually turning into asses, asses that will be sold and abused. I see a lot of that in our political theater. Lots of boys and girls being asses. But I digress.

