OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/11/24

America Trumped Part II: Deporter-in-Chief

Marcello Rollando
He's Back
After warning a divisive person once and then twice, have nothing more to do with them. For people like that have turned away from the truth - Titus 3:10.

As an undergraduate, I believed violent racism, fear-driven hate and desire for revenge would age-out, expecting as more Americans benefited from higher educational opportunities, the more likely society would increasingly produce more inclusive choices, with each successive generation.

I never believed college degrees made one superior, but at its best, higher education provides structured environments for interaction and thoughtful debate.

However, when nearly half of Republicans approve of Trump's January 6th Capitol Riot, America loses, because freedom and democracy cannot guarantee Franklin our republic, with a foundation of voters excusing a violent and deadly insurrection.

During America's Reconstruction Era, five Native American Tribes (civilized by Palefaces) were considered free, but without, Lincoln, full Emancipation for former slaves is still evolving: so far, a 161-year process, wherein even adversaries seek their reparation in a vulgar and vengeful liar.

Imagine if between April and November 1865, recently freed Native Americans and Juneteenth African imports had (remembering Father Abraham) united, against enslavement by the ruling class.

Would they have shared Nat Turner's fate or inspired a multi-racial line of defense against a future MAGA mob attack on our Capitol determined to hang a sitting VP and House Speaker?

No racial, financial, nor cultural limitations should be allowed to restrict Americans' civic duty to exercise our voting privileges, but perhaps elections should remind us of the unjust of being ruled by a king.

2024: 73,394,613 Americans (including 55% Latino men and 50% of First-Time voters) reelected a twice impeached, convicted felon - indicted for stealing, publicly sharing, but refusing to return Classified Documents to the government.

Shouldn't we focus on the seven telephone conversations between Trump and Putin, since the former was fired and the latter invaded Ukraine?

For all the Republic Independence promises, the one-percenters of America's Second Continental Congress granted voting privileges only to landowners resembling themselves, (akin to our 117th & 118th protecting members who supported Jan 6th rioters: a precursor excuse for Supreme 2024 King-like pass.

Our Constitution allows Felons to serve as Presidents; so, like dominos, allowing book burning, we've empowered a rerun president to replay 1939's Madison Square Garden rally, although, omitting a Washington likeness hanging between Old Gloryand Nazi Swastikas.

Next domino theory, flashback perhaps: inaugural parade recapturing the 1926 KKK spirit.

Historically, Americans' voting pendulum has swung between Good Samaritan tendencies and self-absorption - failing the potential balance of power between the two.

Stimulated by corporate owned media and Russian invaded Social Media we're the prequel to totalitarian limits on America's advancement through faith in education, maturing through hope in human decency and being uplifted by channeling the love of the Golden Rule.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend