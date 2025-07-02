 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/2/25

America Needs a Win Not A Wacker

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Marcello Rollando
The Reasonable Voice
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Details   DMCA
Two and a half centuries ago, male property owners fantasized on parchment an impossible dream: becoming both beacon and magnet for equal opportunity, justice and liberty for all.

Stumbling throughout history's many nightmarish challenges, it wasn't a perfect dream. Nonetheless, most often, compromising created a strong foundation for ensemble.

In our last decade, however, our unity escalated downwards into the quicksand of, what's in it for me: a wasteland of ingratitude clinging to dubious ongoing prevarications: some might say, we got wacked because we suddenly Woke.

A mostly sane populous has evolved too akin to a self-imploding remake of Europe's hysterical historical vengeance is mine, declaration!

Rebelling against common sense, much of our raison d'ÃƒƒÃ†’ Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?tre, transitioned away from what we'd constituted, and re-certified on our first bloody presidential altar - 160 years ago.

Like all leakage, it started with a simple wound to our American Dream, like stacks of white pages atop a long table, euphemistically, (perhaps even, figuratively) purported to be MIA Tax Returns of immorality incarnate, for the win.

Then, a four-year reprieve before pardons galore, delivered for some, a nuanced self-image; for others, a mirror, requiring soulful self-examination; a warning perhaps of a new kind of leadership, potentially recasting the darkest shadow of Deutschland onto America"

"Making tactless and threatening statements towards other countries, his egotistical self-aggrandizing regime did much to alienate itself from other great powers." Did Germany's last Emperor and King of Prussia, Wilhelm II, foreshadow America's 2025 global Dorian Gray portrait?

Now supremely judged unhindered by, Senate, Advice and Consent, a felon has indeed confirmed, Birthright Citizenship can destroy a nation - with help.

Perhaps the powerful secret society of Bilderberg has unwittingly cast its money changers in the sequel of a shuffling crowd pleaser, by anointing a newer continent with another slick failure, successful in the art of identifying and speechifying the fear-driven anger of fellow citizens.

The 49.8% of 2024 voters (and nearly 90 million non-voters) who, like WWII Germans, were convinced our previous government betrayed America, can't blame the political party they voted powerless - for cuts to essential government programs/services:

Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Lifesaving harvested Daily Bread

Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Liberty's Due Process

Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Social Security and Healthcare

Granted unabridged presidential persistence, this particular grandson of immigrants could veto hurricane warnings while flipflopping allies into adversaries.

Nonetheless, all who now embrace"Fool me twice, shame on me, are re-invited to, United We Stand's peaceful assembly.

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend