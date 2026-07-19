America Doesn't Love Black Children

This country doesn't love our children. Our children have been subject to strange men with long rifles grabbing them and stealing them away from parents and their villages. They had awakened that morning an asked by a mother or father or grandmother to, hurry, and go down the road a bit and bring back a pot to boil the morning's breakfast. They never expected to see a white man. Two or three. They never expected to be picked up or dragged away. Never to reach their destination, and, worse, never to see the face of their mother or their father again.

When has this country ever loved our children? When the value of 13 or 14-year-old Black girls was evaluated in terms of how many babies, property, like her, would result in more hands, that is, free labor, increasing the wealth of the slaveowner? Or when a mother knows that in a cabin there's a grown man, the "Master," slobbering over her baby girl, her pre-teen or teenage girl and there's noting she can do to protect her child? Or worse, the baby girl is sold away or the baby boy because she, the mother, has watched the "Master" exchange cash and a few words with another white man" is it then?





Or, fast forward, is it when Hilary Clinton gained traction in this country by speaking about "superpredators," those humans with "no conscience, no empathy." Do you think she was referring to the kidnappers of African children during the Transatlantic Slave Trade? Or was she referring to the mobs of full-grown white men who lynched the mothers and fathers of Black children, leaving them without a parent? Or when this mother lynched Black children? Do you think Clinton thought long and hard about American history and who might be without conscience or empathy in this country?





The terrifying of our children by kidnapping them from parents and caregivers, writes Professor Laura Briggs is what W. E. B. Du Bois noted to be an "essential feature" of enslavement. In Taking Children: A History of American Terror, Briggs writes, "it was what made slavery different from other kinds of unfree labor like indenture in the United States...enslavement was the only condition that entailed the possibility of one's children being sold."





Currently, in the US, however, the fascists have replaced oppression of Black people with oppression of our lived experiences in this country in order to sooth the conscience of white children who might be empathetic to learning that history of enslavement so as not to repeat it. The fascist administration insists on destroying any evidence that the kidnapping of Black children into slavery not only denied those children the right to be "free" children, but also insisted that for 400 years the brutality they incurred at the hands of white enslavers was, essentially, no big deal.

Thousands of slave narratives, Briggs points out, written by former enslaved Blacks, refer to the inhumane trafficking of the US in Black children along with procreating of Black babies for the continuation of cruel system. It was a system, one that included the plantations and most colleges and university sites in the East, as well as the White House, that allowed enslavers to benefit financially. If enslavers benefited from the system of enslaving Black children, so did the US, as a whole, profit from the exportation of cotton and tobacco.





These narratives depicted the lived experience of adults and children on the plantation and, as Briggs writes, the routine "rape of enslaved women by white men, often their owners." These narratives, too, recall "stories about the selling of children away from their families, especially their mothers." It is these stories that "animated abolitionist literature."





After Reconstruction, male children, now grown up, were often accused of raping white women. Narratives referred to these men as beast, apes, eager to sexually assault white women, if not kill them. Children produce from rape become a commodity to be sold for profit, but, in "freedom," these children now men, suffer the indignities of being castrated and burned, often alive, as unwanted human beings. Reality concealed behind a narrative of lies!





What do you think happened to a Black child from Chicago who visited relatives in Mississippi, and allegedly looked at a white woman store clerk?





Or, perhaps, the child just whistling"





It's 1955, in the Mississippi Delta. There's a particular barn where the 14-year-old was taken, after being kidnapped from his uncle's home. The child thought he was human. He had the freedom to be human. He didn't suspect that grown people could be so ignorant as to not know that he was born a human being. He didn't know grown adults, fascists in their hearts, feared him enough to hate him.





We can only imagine the hate Emmett Till, the child of Louis and Mamie Till, saw in the eyes of those two men, brothers, someone's two children, raised to mistakenly see in Black children, themselves?

Superpredators, with rifles and chains, on grinning and calling out to native inhabitants on the western coast of Africa?





Emmett would have called out to his mother, like the countless Black children before him. But he would have realized that he was alone. And when the first man hit him, he would know what over 12 million knew. What we know all these years later.





They don't love you! They don't see you as a fellow human being!





So Mamie Till saw her baby, saw the disfigured body, and, in 1955, she decided everyone needs to see what she sees. What Emmett must have seen in the face of those white men in that barn. Everyone needs to see hate, and see what hate does to the victim as well as the perpetrator. As Percival Everett's narrator in Trees, A Novel explains, "the image of the boy in his open casket awakened the nation to the horrors of lynching. At least the White nation. The horror that was lynching was called life by Black America."





Emmett Till's killers, "Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam, were acquitted by an all-White jury," (Trees).





Billie Holiday, writes scholar Angela Davis in Blues Legacies and Black Feminism: Gertrude 'Ma' Rainey, Bessie Smith, and Billie Holiday, sang "Strange Fruit" in 1939 with urgency and "far-reaching social implications" because it was a song "about the hate, indignities, and eruptions of violence that threatened black people in the United States." It was a "song that was able to awaken from their apolitical slumber vast numbers of people from diverse racial backgrounds."





Southern trees bear a strange fruit

Blood on the leaves, blood at the root

Black bodies swinging in the Southern breeze

Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees





The activist and journalist Ida B. Wells wrote of the lynching of her three friends in Memphis. Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell, and Henry Stewart were the owners of the People's Grocery Company. The men were kidnapped and, once a mile away, writes Wells in her autobiography, Crusade for Justice, they were shot dead. The mob destroyed the store but not before consuming the food and drinks and trashing whatever they "could not eat or steal."

These Black men were once children who grew up to be men and who took it upon themselves to establish a store since the white store in town, with it's "monopoly on the trade" in this "thickly populated colored suburb" didn't recognize the humanity of Black people. Just like the days of Black enslavement!





And yet, 400 masked men, dressed, not in white robes, like their forefathers, but "wearing matching blue shirts, khaki pants, sunglasses," (Atlanta Black Star) and caps decent on Washington D. C. to march, believing they are faithful guards of white supremacy. After all, it's a white country, for these men! Ironically, who built the White House and the Capitol?





A hundred years ago, writes the Atlanta Black Star, the KKK marched down Pennsylvania Avenue. "A chilling public display of white supremacist power"!





It's no accident that Reconstruction was seen as a threat to white supremacy in the United States: Americans didn't want to see Black children rise above the shackles of slavery. Americans accept the democratic idea when it comes to their children but reject it when medicare for all or affordable housing or debt-free education would threaten the potential livelihood of their children. To truly accept a democratic society would require empathy for the potential for all children. One race of children would rise at the expense of another race of children because not all children would matter. We can't have nice things when Americans suffer from a lack of conscience and empathy!





Who is the "predator" when all of America's lived experience is affected by the privileging of only white children.





According to The Grio, there have been 70 suspected modern-day lynchings in the deep South since 2000. As if Black people would hang themselves from trees-- without the aid of a chair or ladder! The "modern-day lynchings are not 'historical echoes; but rather 'living patterns' of America's oldest forms of racial violence."





So 27-year-old Tonea Miller, June 2026, in Miami, Florida, was found hanging from a tree, one day before Juneteenth. In 2025, near a dorm on the campus of Delta State University in Mississippi, Demartravian "Trey" Reed, 21, was found hanging from a tree. The 29-year-old Trevontae Shubert-Helton, was found hanging from a tree in a 90% white town in North Georgia, 2024. There are more"





Why our children? Why Black children and young people?





If these young Black people committed suicide, then where is the media in America? Where is the mental health for our Black children? Where is the outrage?





Every other day, however, it seems white young nationalists march in Washington D. C. or some city in the US, shouting about not being replaced and declaring the country white and Christian, suggesting that these young white men are unaware of US history. This land was populated, between 8 to 20 million strong, with Indigenous people. These people were neither white nor Christian. The first enslaved Blacks were Muslims. They spent time fuming about what never was a reality!





But wouldn't it be something if these white young men could be replaced by folks with a conscience and a bit of empathy?





We have the reality of statistics. Between 2015-2020, 300 children were shot by police, according to a 2025 report by Johns Hopkins' Center for Gun Solutions. Of the youth victims shot by police, 54% were "non Hispanic Blacks, compared to 29% of adult victims of police shootings.





Another report, in 2020, from Equal Justice Initiative found that Black children were six times more likely to be shot by police that white children.





Where is the violence?





Trayvon Martin, 17, was eating candy, but he was considered by Zimmerman, the man who "stands his ground," a threat. Trayvon has to die.





What was Tamir Rice doing?





What was the one-year-old Kohen Wiley doing when he's shot dead by police in his parents' car outside of a Walmart in Mississippi earlier this month?





And the thousands of Gazan children dead? Because, what started with the murder of Indigenous and African children certainly did end there. Well, the Trump children get wealthier while their billionaire tech friends work on erasing the history of Gazans by developing a playground for their children's futures.





To its detriment, America doesn't love Black children!





The Nolan Wells case speaks to the contradictions and hypocrisy when America clings to its narrative of innocence rather than to the idea of democracy. An 18-year-old Black young man is missing for days after an outing with white friends in Mississippi. His body is found, drowned. His phone and keys, however, are with the friends.





Oh, says the authorities in Mississippi, it was an accident. He drowned.





There's one narrative in which Nolan decides to leave the group and join another. But, still, without his phone. In another narrative a voice is on tape asking where is his "f---ing phone?" The friends return home without Nolan, the only Black among them, and they don't notify Nolan's parents when he comes up missing.





Was the drowning unassisted? Independent media picked up the story while mainstream can't for the life of it, as these cable and "news" networks are owned by the corporations whose fascistspeak defends white supremacy at all cost by remaining silent when it comes to the disappearance of Black children. Maybe even a crime against a Black child? Black children, despite the "apology," are still seen as predators.





Attorney Ben Crump has been called in to find answers for the parents who want to know what happened to their son. Why is he dead?

Because we know American history. We know America doesn't love Black children.















