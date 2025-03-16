America: Coming of age on the cusp of irrelevancy (poem followed by a reflecion))

In the cave into which we have stumbled
We are met by hummingbirds
Who, we will discover,
Have a colony deep inside the mountain.
Let us follow them into the darkness.
Just follow them (and me), America,
Follow the whirring of their wings
And their urgent squeaking.
Some are lighting up like ornaments, self-charging.
After the darkness widens
And the worst of our fears release us . . .
America: Whoa, whoa, whoa! What?
None of this is acceptable.
Back up. What cave? Why hummingbirds?
If there is a story here, tell us!
Even if we appear ludicrous,
Dressed for a formal wedding
That no one can remember having actually attended,
Dressed in pink socks
That will never be pink again,
With sh*t to the knees. . . .
We deserve that much respect!
If there is a story, please tell us
Even if it doesn't hang together,
Even if we have heard some of it before
Or seen it played out by TV people whose lives
Are even more meaningless than ours.
OK, but just know that all the good parts have been excised
For the shorter attention span of an American audience
And very little remains of the original.
I am just the storyteller, a spinner of yarns,
But primarily an entertainer.
But there are stories I will not tell
Until the time and place are right.
This is one of those.
This noble epic made its way
Across oceans and over mountains.
Why, it barely survived being stuffed in a barrel once
In the back of a fusty wine cellar
Only to to be discovered by a
Drunk who sold it to a rag picker
But that was countless generations
After it had been badly translated
From language to language
And stained by the incontinence of time . . .
And now, with me, it has circled back to English,
American English with its ephemeral references
That only make sense to
People walking around with
The names of Disney characters
Sucking frozen culture on a stick.
But, then again, you might meet some random person
At a party named Moby Dick or Lord Jim
Who is trying to turn the thermostat up
To melt the ice of his guests
Whose names are all nicknames,
Like "bad boy" or "Turbo" or "Willy"
That will appear in quotes in their obituaries. . .
This is too much for anyone!
I know that I have lost the thread.
Forget the story.
I promise you that something will happen
If you stick with me and trust that
Eventually, someone will show up
Who is relevant.
But they will not come from the entrance
But from the bowels of this cave
Which is the only place left on Turtle Island
That has not been sold
To someone with a good Christian name.
.......................................
I have been reading Czeslaw Milosz (The Collected Poems"). I met Milosz in 1981 one year after he won the Nobel Prize for literature. I had self-published a book of poems (in '81), "The Blue Man: Poems for the late Nuclear Age", in which I quoted him. He was a visiting professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, at the time, so I put a copy of my book in his mailbox and a few days later he came to the bookstore I was clerking at, to find me. I, to my regret, never read much of him until a couple of weeks ago when I found his Collected Poems at a book sale and decided to spend some, way overdue, quality time with him. He died in 2007 at 93, which means when I met him he was 67. I was only 30, so, at the time, he looked very old to me. Turns out he was at the height of his powers and had hundreds of poems still to write. What is really interesting to me is he has unlocked something in me, at 74. He saw himself as both obsolete (on a bad day) and prophetic (on a good day), a Slav and a universal man, and, like me, what kept him alive was the conviction that he had something important to say to his times and that he had better say it because after he died, or so he was convinced, his name would be all but forgotten, sandwiched between Mickey Mouse and Miller. He was well aware that he was straddling worlds and ages as well as continents and cultures. But the world that was contemporary for him, that, let us say, as a straddler, his right foot was planted in, is the age in which my left foot is planted, and what I consider my contemporary age, or the world of my times, is a world that he never lived to see and didn't have a foot in. But, toward the end of the 20th century, he was trying to be a bridge for the ants to cross on, to stay relevant. He was well aware that he was not always relevant, that not all of his poetry was relevant (nor could it be!), but he knew himself as well as someone who has gone through years of Jungian analysis, because that's what being a poet for life can do for one. Poetry like Milosz's keeps us honest. I treasure my memory of meeting him and I feel lucky and blessed that he came looking for me that day in 1981 when I was just starting to take myself seriously, not just as a poet but as a human being. Rediscovering him has filled my sails with a fresh wind.
