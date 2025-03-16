 
Login/Register Login | Register
509 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 3/16/25

America: Coming of age on the cusp of irrelevancy (poem followed by a reflecion))

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)


In the cave into which we have stumbled

We are met by hummingbirds

Who, we will discover,

Have a colony deep inside the mountain.

Let us follow them into the darkness.

Just follow them (and me), America,

Follow the whirring of their wings

And their urgent squeaking.

Some are lighting up like ornaments, self-charging.

After the darkness widens

And the worst of our fears release us . . .


America: Whoa, whoa, whoa! What?

None of this is acceptable.

Back up. What cave? Why hummingbirds?

If there is a story here, tell us!

Even if we appear ludicrous,

Dressed for a formal wedding

That no one can remember having actually attended,

Dressed in pink socks

That will never be pink again,

With sh*t to the knees. . . .

We deserve that much respect!

If there is a story, please tell us

Even if it doesn't hang together,

Even if we have heard some of it before

Or seen it played out by TV people whose lives

Are even more meaningless than ours.


OK, but just know that all the good parts have been excised

For the shorter attention span of an American audience

And very little remains of the original.

I am just the storyteller, a spinner of yarns,

But primarily an entertainer.

But there are stories I will not tell

Until the time and place are right.

This is one of those.

This noble epic made its way

Across oceans and over mountains.

Why, it barely survived being stuffed in a barrel once

In the back of a fusty wine cellar

Only to to be discovered by a

Drunk who sold it to a rag picker

But that was countless generations

After it had been badly translated

From language to language

And stained by the incontinence of time . . .

And now, with me, it has circled back to English,

American English with its ephemeral references

That only make sense to

People walking around with

The names of Disney characters

Sucking frozen culture on a stick.

But, then again, you might meet some random person

At a party named Moby Dick or Lord Jim

Who is trying to turn the thermostat up

To melt the ice of his guests

Whose names are all nicknames,

Like "bad boy" or "Turbo" or "Willy"

That will appear in quotes in their obituaries. . .

This is too much for anyone!

I know that I have lost the thread.

Forget the story.

I promise you that something will happen

If you stick with me and trust that

Eventually, someone will show up

Who is relevant.

But they will not come from the entrance

But from the bowels of this cave

Which is the only place left on Turtle Island

That has not been sold

To someone with a good Christian name.

.......................................

I have been reading Czeslaw Milosz (The Collected Poems"). I met Milosz in 1981 one year after he won the Nobel Prize for literature. I had self-published a book of poems (in '81), "The Blue Man: Poems for the late Nuclear Age", in which I quoted him. He was a visiting professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, at the time, so I put a copy of my book in his mailbox and a few days later he came to the bookstore I was clerking at, to find me. I, to my regret, never read much of him until a couple of weeks ago when I found his Collected Poems at a book sale and decided to spend some, way overdue, quality time with him. He died in 2007 at 93, which means when I met him he was 67. I was only 30, so, at the time, he looked very old to me. Turns out he was at the height of his powers and had hundreds of poems still to write. What is really interesting to me is he has unlocked something in me, at 74. He saw himself as both obsolete (on a bad day) and prophetic (on a good day), a Slav and a universal man, and, like me, what kept him alive was the conviction that he had something important to say to his times and that he had better say it because after he died, or so he was convinced, his name would be all but forgotten, sandwiched between Mickey Mouse and Miller. He was well aware that he was straddling worlds and ages as well as continents and cultures. But the world that was contemporary for him, that, let us say, as a straddler, his right foot was planted in, is the age in which my left foot is planted, and what I consider my contemporary age, or the world of my times, is a world that he never lived to see and didn't have a foot in. But, toward the end of the 20th century, he was trying to be a bridge for the ants to cross on, to stay relevant. He was well aware that he was not always relevant, that not all of his poetry was relevant (nor could it be!), but he knew himself as well as someone who has gone through years of Jungian analysis, because that's what being a poet for life can do for one. Poetry like Milosz's keeps us honest. I treasure my memory of meeting him and I feel lucky and blessed that he came looking for me that day in 1981 when I was just starting to take myself seriously, not just as a poet but as a human being. Rediscovering him has filled my sails with a fresh wind.

(Article changed on Mar 16, 2025 at 1:09 PM EDT)
(Article changed on Mar 16, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Mar 16, 2025 at 1:14 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Mar 16, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend