Alone (poem) followed by a reflection

I was alone.

I saw no one.

And then I saw someone, a middle-aged woman.

And then I saw a man who was noticing me,

And then I saw a man with a dog,

And then I saw a young man who was looking far away.

But I couldn't take any more

Of seeing random people,

So I closed my eyes

And I prayed Dear God

Take away these people

And he did and I thanked Him

So now I am alone again

Seeing no one.