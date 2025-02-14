Allowing Truth to Prevail through Two Simple Maxims

In today's world, there are certain questions like - what is truth? what is falsehood? who is good? who is bad? what should prevail? what should not be allowed to prevail? and so on. These are of great importance for the people and therefore deserve careful consideration. The future of the world is decided by what stance people take towards issues raised by such questions.

It is natural for people to take a stand for or against leaders, governments or entities based on their own understanding of the issues involved. When one side is considered correct and the other incorrect, it is common to praise the correct one and criticize the incorrect.

However, taking a stance based on such duality of perception, can be dangerous and counter-productive when the people involved are emotionally charged, or one or both sides have the tendency to resort to violence.

There are pros and cons for any issue or any personality, everything being relative to one's point of view. Still, it is possible to allow the better issue or personality to prevail, without decrying the other side, when the issue is seen from the viewpoint of higher consciousness.

Such a viewpoint from higher consciousness is possible for every individual, when two simple maxims based on universal understanding are followed:

Maxim number 1: Help Ever, Hurt Never

The issue or personality who appears to be in the wrong, need not be criticized. Instead, the solution or behavior that is believed to be correct, is voiced and supported. Thus, the point regarding what is correct, is made without provoking the other side that is perceived as incorrect. Without provocation the incorrect issue or personality finds the wind taken out of its sail and in all likelihood will lose its momentum.

Maxim number 2: Love All, Serve All

Without considering to which side the issue or personality belongs to, with respect to race, religion, caste, creed, wealth etc., whoever needs help or support is extended a helping hand either directly or indirectly. This helps to develop kinship, avoid emotional distancing and avoid the feeling of dislike.

Practicing the above two maxims in every day life, allows perception from a higher consciousness to prevail, without provoking the other side. It will not be truth against untruth or good against bad. It will be truth to higher truth and good to higher good. When these two maxims are widely practiced, then the issue or personality in a lower state of consciousness, will eventually recognize the wisdom of the higher state of consciousness. Kinship and helpfulness will be appreciated. Feelings of dislike and hatred will be found to be ineffective and irrelevant.

Truth can prevail when higher consciousness prevails.