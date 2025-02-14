 
Login/Register Login | Register
1003 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Allowing Truth to Prevail through Two Simple Maxims

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

In today's world, there are certain questions like - what is truth? what is falsehood? who is good? who is bad? what should prevail? what should not be allowed to prevail? and so on. These are of great importance for the people and therefore deserve careful consideration. The future of the world is decided by what stance people take towards issues raised by such questions.

It is natural for people to take a stand for or against leaders, governments or entities based on their own understanding of the issues involved. When one side is considered correct and the other incorrect, it is common to praise the correct one and criticize the incorrect.

However, taking a stance based on such duality of perception, can be dangerous and counter-productive when the people involved are emotionally charged, or one or both sides have the tendency to resort to violence.

There are pros and cons for any issue or any personality, everything being relative to one's point of view. Still, it is possible to allow the better issue or personality to prevail, without decrying the other side, when the issue is seen from the viewpoint of higher consciousness.

Higher Consciousness
Higher Consciousness
(Image by Fearless Soul)   Details   DMCA

Such a viewpoint from higher consciousness is possible for every individual, when two simple maxims based on universal understanding are followed:

Maxim number 1: Help Ever, Hurt Never
The issue or personality who appears to be in the wrong, need not be criticized. Instead, the solution or behavior that is believed to be correct, is voiced and supported. Thus, the point regarding what is correct, is made without provoking the other side that is perceived as incorrect. Without provocation the incorrect issue or personality finds the wind taken out of its sail and in all likelihood will lose its momentum.

Maxim number 2: Love All, Serve All
Without considering to which side the issue or personality belongs to, with respect to race, religion, caste, creed, wealth etc., whoever needs help or support is extended a helping hand either directly or indirectly. This helps to develop kinship, avoid emotional distancing and avoid the feeling of dislike.

Practicing the above two maxims in every day life, allows perception from a higher consciousness to prevail, without provoking the other side. It will not be truth against untruth or good against bad. It will be truth to higher truth and good to higher good. When these two maxims are widely practiced, then the issue or personality in a lower state of consciousness, will eventually recognize the wisdom of the higher state of consciousness. Kinship and helpfulness will be appreciated. Feelings of dislike and hatred will be found to be ineffective and irrelevant.

Truth can prevail when higher consciousness prevails.

Rate It | View Ratings

Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan is former Professor of Medicine, Madras Medical College. Based in Chennai, India. His interests include Spirituality, Politics, Economics and Medicine.

Related Topic(s): Consciousness; Consciousness - Enlightenment; Other; Simple; Truth; Truth; Truth And Reconciliation Commission; Truth Freedom Prosperity; Truth To Power; Truth-teller; (more...) Truthers; Truthout; Truthteller; View, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mr. Narendra Modi and the Economy

Consciousness as the Basis of Disease and Disaster

Restructuring the Global Economy

Connecting with Spiritual Intelligence in Medicine

Understanding the Pandemic as an Imbalance of Human Tendencies

Fixing the Basic flaw in Medical Education and Health Care

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend