Life Arts    H4'ed 12/12/25  

Alliance chief: (BBC) Russia could attack Nato within five years (poet's warning)

By

Gary Lindorff
Look folks, we have to wake up!


And I don't mean wake, in the sense of woke.

We are losing touch with our own language.

The etymology of wake

Goes back to watching over the dead at a funeral.

To be watchful at a wake meant to

Be present with the body and the spirit of the deceased

So it wouldn't be collected too soon by evil spirits!

So waking up means being watchful at a wake,

To ward off evil!


You know some people are proclaimed dead

But there is still a spark of life in them.

This happened recently to a woman in India,

She woke up in her coffin

And began knocking like on a door.


In a sense we are at a wake.

What is the body lying in state?

It is our dream of a sustainable planet, right?

It is our hopes for a just society,

For a livable future.

We have to wake up at this wake,

To prevent evil

From collecting our dead dreams,

Because they (our dreams) might still

Have life in them,

A tiny spark of life.

So we have to be awake and vigilant!


What is evil these days?

Making war on innocents is evil.


That is my conviction as a pacifist.

You want to argue with me? Go ahead.

Or just argue with yourself.

But don't project on me.

Im not your yoga teacher,

Im your neighbor!


I once wrote a poem with the lines:

If you believe in war then you

Are on a path that will never intersect mine

And we may never meet.

What I mean by believe in war is,

If you grant the idea of war life

By tolerating its feasibility

You are blowing on the spark of death.


Do you think these are just words

That I dish up

To make myself feel better?


By imagining even the possibility of

The kind of war that is being conjured

By this alliance chief quoted above,

If we follow his advice and prepare

For this mega war with Russia,

That he compares to WW2,

Then we are helping to manifest it!

We are whipping it up,

Basically we are conjuring evil.


We have to say,

No, we arent imagining it.

But we will watch over this seemingly lifeless body

Of our hopes for a sane and livable future.

And we will watch for signs of resurrected life

And hope

And we will ward off the spirit of willful annihilation.


Now that Ive said my peace

Im going to try to make this a good day.

(Article changed on Dec 12, 2025 at 10:57 AM EST)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

