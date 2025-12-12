Alliance chief: (BBC) Russia could attack Nato within five years (poet's warning)

Look folks, we have to wake up!
And I don't mean wake, in the sense of woke.
We are losing touch with our own language.
The etymology of wake
Goes back to watching over the dead at a funeral.
To be watchful at a wake meant to
Be present with the body and the spirit of the deceased
So it wouldn't be collected too soon by evil spirits!
So waking up means being watchful at a wake,
To ward off evil!
You know some people are proclaimed dead
But there is still a spark of life in them.
This happened recently to a woman in India,
She woke up in her coffin
And began knocking like on a door.
In a sense we are at a wake.
What is the body lying in state?
It is our dream of a sustainable planet, right?
It is our hopes for a just society,
For a livable future.
We have to wake up at this wake,
To prevent evil
From collecting our dead dreams,
Because they (our dreams) might still
Have life in them,
A tiny spark of life.
So we have to be awake and vigilant!
What is evil these days?
Making war on innocents is evil.
That is my conviction as a pacifist.
You want to argue with me? Go ahead.
Or just argue with yourself.
But don't project on me.
Im not your yoga teacher,
Im your neighbor!
I once wrote a poem with the lines:
If you believe in war then you
Are on a path that will never intersect mine
And we may never meet.
What I mean by believe in war is,
If you grant the idea of war life
By tolerating its feasibility
You are blowing on the spark of death.
Do you think these are just words
That I dish up
To make myself feel better?
By imagining even the possibility of
The kind of war that is being conjured
By this alliance chief quoted above,
If we follow his advice and prepare
For this mega war with Russia,
That he compares to WW2,
Then we are helping to manifest it!
We are whipping it up,
Basically we are conjuring evil.
We have to say,
No, we arent imagining it.
But we will watch over this seemingly lifeless body
Of our hopes for a sane and livable future.
And we will watch for signs of resurrected life
And hope
And we will ward off the spirit of willful annihilation.
Now that Ive said my peace
Im going to try to make this a good day.
