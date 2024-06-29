If I thought that any of this was worth the fuss,
Even what I'm about tp write,
I would stop making noises that sound like words
And spring for an easier way out.
There must be someone here who knows the scoop.
All this business about eating off of frisbees
And whether penguins are cuter than puffins
Makes me crazy and I foresee a day
When I will stop self-medicating with Netflix
And chi lattes and start organizing my life
Starting with the tires in the barn.
All said, the Federal government is a bar joke without a punchline.
Biden comes into the bar and stares at the mirror.
The bartender says, What are you staring at Joe?
Joe says, I think I know that guy!
Trump walks in and stares at the mirror.
Bartender says, What are you staring at Donald?
Trump says, I know that guy!
(Article changed on Jun 29, 2024 at 7:35 AM EDT)
(Article changed on Jun 29, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT)