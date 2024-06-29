If I thought that any of this was worth the fuss,

Even what I'm about tp write,

I would stop making noises that sound like words

And spring for an easier way out.

There must be someone here who knows the scoop.

All this business about eating off of frisbees

And whether penguins are cuter than puffins

Makes me crazy and I foresee a day

When I will stop self-medicating with Netflix

And chi lattes and start organizing my life

Starting with the tires in the barn.

All said, the Federal government is a bar joke without a punchline.

Biden comes into the bar and stares at the mirror.

The bartender says, What are you staring at Joe?

Joe says, I think I know that guy!

Trump walks in and stares at the mirror.

Bartender says, What are you staring at Donald?

Trump says, I know that guy!