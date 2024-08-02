All out on Saturday 3 August: International Day of Solidarity with Gaza and Prisoners announced Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, as a national and global day in support of Gaza and Palestinian prisoners. Join your local actions in your city.
Zionist attacks on water. Action: Against Weaponizing Water in Gaza.
A new Jewish colony built in a World Heritage Site this is an area we Palestinians have been working hard to protect.
Check out. Then Act for example via.
Pained but calm voice of a Palestinian official at the UN Security Council, a council where US and the UK and France shield Israel from International law
Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh will strengthen resistance resolve.
Interfaith protest confronts Christians United for Israel summit.
Stay Human and keep Palestine alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
