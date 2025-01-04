 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 1/4/25

All The News That's Sh*t To Print

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   3 comments

Martha Rosenberg
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA
>

"That's all we can report on the plane crashes and floods right now without leaving our swivel chairs," read a recent cartoon depicting an earnest 6 o'clock news anchor. The cartoon might have added, "all we can report on the New Orleans massacre."

What has happened to today's news?

For example, what is it with the term "we-- "as in "what WE know now" and "what WE have learned so far." Who is "we"?

"We" just means what the site could scour off other news sites which probably was also scoured off other news sites--or from AI. (The great Peter Jennings reportedly maintained that if ABC had nothing to do with a story's reporting, it didn't run.)

Where Has Shoe Leather Reporting Gone?

Shoe leather reporting--think Jimmy Breslin, Seymour Hersh and Studs Terkel--has been dead for a long time but it has never been more apparent. Whether President Carter's death or Mike Johnson's re-election as Speaker of the House, a breathless "press" parrots the "news" to appear relevant, involved in news gathering or even justified in calling itself a press outlet.

Some of my colleagues still do beat reporting--interviewing witnesses and experts, going to police stations, even morgues and yes, leaving their swivel chairs. Sure it's a cold, thankless task, fraught with dead-ends and rudeness but that's where "news" comes from. At least it used to".

Not only is today's news copied by outlet wannabes (or should that be "used-ta-bes"?) it is shamelessly censured for what is "fit" to print in light of the bottom line. What news station will report bad news about one of its advertisers-- increasingly drugmakers and Big Pharma?

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): News 18; News Anchors; News Blackout; News Categories; News Conference; News Corp Cover-up; News Corporation; News International; News Leakers; News Media; (more...) News18; Newspapers; Newsweek, Add Tags  (less...)
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
I miss the reporter greats like Jimmy Breslin, Seymour Hersh and Studs Terkel. I don't want my news from "news readers" and AI

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 4, 2025 at 1:11:57 PM

It is bizarre that big pharma drugs and injections are advertised with death as a potential side effect...ask your doctor. Yeah right. Like US Congress things, most doctors have already been paid.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 4, 2025 at 1:53:25 PM

Thanks for reading and your insightful remarks--very true

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 4, 2025 at 2:00:53 PM

