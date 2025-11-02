 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/2/25  

All Eyes on Virginia Elections

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: Virginia
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Seal of Virginia: Goddess of Virtue vanquishes Tyranny
Seal of Virginia: Goddess of Virtue vanquishes Tyranny
(Image by Commonwealth of Virginia)   Details   DMCA

The Commonwealth of Virginia, my adopted home, has been reddish lately, but is getting bluer by the moment. The state flag features a Goddess of Virtue who has just vanquished Tyranny, a king who lies lifeless at her feet, his crown asunder.

As the first, largest, and most prosperous of the British colonies in America, Virginia is often called the Mother of Presidents. She provided four of the first five presidents of the United States and eight in all, more than any other state. They include: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson. All of them CIS white men. But things are changing.

In a 180 shift from the political candidates I saw during my childhood, the upcoming nominees in Virginia for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general include: two immigrants, a gay MAGA Republican, two females, a Muslim, and two Black candidates. Not a single regular white guy in the bunch. That's progress.

Governor

The candidates for governor are both women, so Virginia is guaranteed to have her first female governor. Our current governor is MAGA Republican Glenn Youngkin, whose day-one executive orders in 2022 canceled school mask mandates during Covid and banned the teaching of critical race theory. He repealed protections for transgender students in schools, and Washington Monthly noted that in addition to doxing a 17-year-old, he established a snitch tip line for citizen's reports and observations of "divisive" practices in the classroom. And he unleashed savage Trump-style Twitter attacks on perceived enemies of his agenda.

Virginia governors can only serve one four-year term, but either way, Virginia seems ready to move on. Youngkin's MAGA associations seem to have bolstered the Democrat running for his seat, ex-CIA officer Abigail Spanberger and member of the US House from 2019-2025. The Washingtonian states that "Steve Bannon once called Spanberger's congressional district an absolute bellwether of the entire country, and three times, she carried it with steadiness, moderation, and normalcy.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger - 118th Congress
Rep. Abigail Spanberger - 118th Congress
(Image by Abigail Spanberger)   Details   DMCA

This is the only election this year where a Governor's office could flip from red to blue.

Spanberger amassed what the New York Times called a fundraising advantage unseen in modern Virginia politics. She is currently on an 11-day bus tour until Election Day. On Saturday November 1, Barack Obama campaigned with her in Norfolk, VA. Earlier in the week, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, campaigned with her in Alexandria, VA, at a Latinos for Spanberger event. Iconic Latina labor leader Dolores Huerta, 95, sat in the front row, and later encouraged the packed crowd to vote for Spanberger.

The Washington Examiner reported that Gallego, the first Latino Senator from Arizona, "said, 'Thank you, Abigail, for reaching out to Latino community because this is a tough time. We feel attacked'...in his remarks (he) championed Spanberger's support for affordable housing, education, and small businesses key issues that Democrats are hoping will help the party rebuild after a disastrous 2024 election cycle."

Other prominent Democrats who have or will be campaigning with Spanberger, include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Washingtonian stated, "In an era of bombast and spectacle, Virginia's Democratic nominee for governor doesn't go viral, doesn't do stunts, and promises competence instead of chaos. So far, it's working for her. Spanberger is running as a moderate, a professional, a no-nonsense counterweight to the chaos in Washington and the dysfunction of the Virginia GOP," also noting that Latino voters are "one of the fast-growing voting blocs in the nation and are key to whoever the next governor of Virginia."

Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at the University of Mary Washington, noted, "If there are problems with performance on the other side, then competence can be your brand."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Elections And Campaigns; Virginia Governor; Virginia Politics, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Virginia"

All Eyes on Virginia Elections (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/02/2025
The Goddess of Virtue Vanquishes Tyranny on Virginia Flag (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/22/2025
Awesome Art from Ocean Trash: An Ecological Adventure (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/29/2021
View All 3 Articles in "Virginia"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend