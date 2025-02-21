Aliens Are Here To Mine Your Business (sonnet)

Aliens from outer space are coming to colonize inner space
They've broken the DaVinci code
And now they're coming to harvest the mother lode
Hey, they're coming to sit on your face.
You'll cry I can't breathe I can't breathe like a Black man
Being swallowed up by yet another white hole
Put there to absorb the soul of bebop jazz. LOL.
Every freeman run! Sun Ra! It's catch as catch can.
Remember what old Dylan said so long ago
About the archangels of disaster who sing
Like vampiric headhunters from Pago Pago?
They steal your money then your soul and wear your ring.
Aliens are coming. Hell, they're already here!
And now one by one we begin to disappear.