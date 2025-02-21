Aliens Are Here To Mine Your Business (sonnet)



'Aliens at the Disco of Your Mind'

Aliens from outer space are coming to colonize inner space

They've broken the DaVinci code

And now they're coming to harvest the mother lode

Hey, they're coming to sit on your face.

You'll cry I can't breathe I can't breathe like a Black man

Being swallowed up by yet another white hole

Put there to absorb the soul of bebop jazz. LOL.

Every freeman run! Sun Ra! It's catch as catch can.

Remember what old Dylan said so long ago

About the archangels of disaster who sing

Like vampiric headhunters from Pago Pago?

They steal your money then your soul and wear your ring.

Aliens are coming. Hell, they're already here!

And now one by one we begin to disappear.