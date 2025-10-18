 
Sci Tech      

Aiming for a more Earth-connected life

Katie Singer
While algorithms monitor, think for and monetize humans--and fail to value nature--a friend suggested we shift our focus away from the ways that we degrade ecosystems and democracy toward improving our world.

I recognize that saying thanks for food, companionship and rest definitely improves my day. So does doing what is do-able--even when only sweeping the floor fits that bill.

And. I cannot ignore that billion-dollar-corporations market extractive, water-guzzling, fossil-fuel-guzzling utility-scale solar, wind and battery energy storage (BESS) facilities, data storage centers and EV chargers as green, clean and renewable--despite their toxic emissions, the slave labor and toxic waste involved in their manufacture, their fire risks, their building in regions already plagued by drought. Corporate marketing keeps the public unaware of technology's hazards.

See? I've lost focus on helpful things.

But if we don't know the harms involved in the technologies that permeate our world, how can we create projects that truly nourish land, water and communities?

So here's to asking questions. Here's to moving toward restoring healthy relationship to nature.

FIRST STEPS

Start by learning about your watershed. The U.S. has six main watersheds and 2100 small ones. Trace your water supply from precipitation to tap and back to precipitation.

Aim to go local with you water, food, fuel and ores. Move toward living within your watershed's offerings.

Try growing three percentage of your food. Consider building insulated raised beds for four-season growing. Grow salad greens and plant fruit trees at schools, businesses and hospitals. Compost! Buy food directly from local farmers whenever possible. Plant a pollinator garden.

Reduce dependence on international supply chains. Delay upgrading computers, cars and appliances. When necessary, buy used goods.

Buy goods that biodegrade. Check out furniture, textiles and kayaks made out of mushrooms.

Enact legislation that protects aquifers and water supplies for households and small farmers.

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend