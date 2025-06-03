Aiken, S.C. Officials Destroy Our Water System and Endanger Our Lives and Health

Once again, I accuse the Aiken government of harming the people of Aiken. False information from Aiken results in an ongoing plan of destruction for the Aiken water supply with associated costs and health hazards. I cannot change the Aiken officials who follow this plan, but I can enlighten this harmful plan to others.

A Request for Response to Accusations

I sent the following letter to the Mayor and City Manager of Aiken, S.C., concerning their choice to keep breaking our water mains and endangering our health and lives. Given their customary lack of comment to factual and serious accusations, I did not expect Aiken responses to this letter, and responses were not received. I also received no response from the Governor of South Carolina after I texted a letter to investigate an Aiken water main break coverup (see 'An Investigation Request' below). Aiken officials and the South Carolina Governor had no objections or comment to any of my serious accusations against Aiken government and their coverup of deadly health hazards.

Aiken Breaks Our Water Supply, Harms Our Health, and Taxes Us Without Need, 5/30/2025 Although disappointed that the City Manager seems to have controlled Aiken government, who choose to keep breaking our water mains, I continue my work to improve public health and stop water main break taxes. I plan to run the advertisement below next year, expecting that coverups - like the coverup in Aiken - are not taking place everywhere. This add will run after I finish writing and publishing my latest two contracted books. One book will include a section on all of the science to date to explain how to stop water main breaks ("Fluid Transients, The Water Hammer and Gas Hammer Disaster"). One section of a second parallel book will discuss the coverups and refusals to accept science by governments ("Industrial Murder for Profit in the Water, Gas, Oil and Nuclear Industries"), [where this book is based on a series of 56 OpEd News articles and many other publications]. Aiken officials will be the villains (those who are blamed for a particular evil or difficulty) in that second book section, which will be based on 4 OpEd News articles read by up to 2,100 national readers, and 8 Letters to the Editor of the Aiken Standard. These articles were previously provided to Aiken officials, are listed below, and comments are welcome on these articles by June, 4, 2025. These Letters to the Editor and OpEd News articles concerning Aiken will be published in full, or in part, in this new "Industrial Murder..." book. This book will be technically founded upon "The Fluid Transient Disaster..." book, which will be based on peer reviewed engineering publications and non-peer reviewed publications written since 2015.

