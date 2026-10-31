Ahead of global summit Nigeria calls on the world to turn AMR pledges into action

SHOBHA SHUKLA – CNS



World AMR Awareness Week #WAAW2026 is during 18-24 November 2026

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Nigeria is preparing to take centre-stage in the global fight against drug resistance or antimicrobial resistance (AMR), with the Federal Government of Nigeria pledging a coordinated, cross-sectoral response to AMR. AMR is a growing public health threat that could make routine infections harder to treat, increase the risks associated with surgery and childbirth, and place additional pressure on already stretched healthcare systems.

The country will host the fifth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in Abuja from 6th to 8th December 2026, the first time the international gathering will be held on African soil. Under the theme, “One Health: Advancing Global AMR Commitments to Local Action”, the conference is expected to bring governments and stakeholders together to accelerate interventions, strengthen international cooperation and translate existing political commitments into measurable results. This is hosted by Nigerian government along with the Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Health Organization (WHO) and World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has described the conference as an opportunity to move beyond declarations towards practical action, with the government seeking stronger surveillance, responsible antimicrobial use, improved laboratory capacity and greater domestic production of essential medicines.

Pate said AMR was among the gravest threats facing global health, requiring a coordinated response across government and society. The government’s ambition is to use the Abuja gathering not only to advance Nigeria’s domestic response but also to demonstrate how African countries can work together to tackle a threat that crosses national borders and affects human health, animal production, food systems and the environment. He was speaking at a media briefing, which we learned about through the head of the Nigeria AMR Media Alliance ( NAMA) and noted health and science journalist and editor, Ojoma Akor.

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