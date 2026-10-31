Ahead of US, China meeting, Trump and Xi both face crossroads

By Robert Weiner and Emmbrooke Flather

Relevant during and following their White House meeting. First in USA Today

A leadership summit between any two countries is always cause for pressure-packed preparations by all relevant agencies, but for the Sept. 24 White House U.S.-China summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the stakes have arguably never been higher.

China faces the loss of 18 million factory jobs, rampant income inequality and a 70% increase in rural protests between 2024 and 2025.

The United States faces skyrocketing oil prices, persistent threats of escalation from Iran and China’s alarming trade surplus.

For big "bilaterals" like this one set for Thursday, every Cabinet agency and all senior White House staff scurry to put together an agenda. Here are strategies they'll likely submit to the president as bases for memorandums of understanding, which will come from the meetings if executed well.

Trump, Xi should call for a world conference on AI

Trump and Xi, first and foremost, could agree to participate in and lead a world conference on artificial intelligence, with positive usages and safeguards.

Trump must seek a halt to China’s rampant intellectual property theft, which has enabled Chinese companies to save billions of dollars training their AI on American frontier models.

However, because both countries deeply mistrust the other to fairly navigate AI safety on their own, the leaders must address patent and copyright theft laws, and implement AI guardrails against human harm. Offered in a spirit of friendly competitors, this could benefit both countries and the world.

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