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Against All Odds ("The System is Rigged")

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John Rachel
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It is the recognition of the value of every individual on the planet for just being a human being and thus having agency both personally and in terms of the institutions of society, that is the fundamental underpinning of the democratic way. It is this a priori proposition on which American democracy is allegedly built.

Unfortunately, theory and practice currently are quite at odds.

"The people" have in recent decades been deemed as increasingly irrelevant; have been marginalized, disenfranchised, disempowered.

This is not an accident.

It is the calculated work of a small band of anti-democratic elites, who fanatically believe in their own aristocratic entitlement, who are certain that their wealth and status demands that everyone else step aside and let them run the show.

Donald Trump in his presidential bids said a lot of the things people wanted to hear. He made wild but highly appealing campaign promises and hypnotized a sufficient number of people with ingenious messaging.

One of the memes he frequently floated in his 2016 campaign was that "the system is rigged." Well, people figured, he should know! He's right in the thick of the billionaire class, the ones doing the rigging. The implication was he knew how it was rigged, therefore he would know how to "unrig" it. It was assumed, against a lot of obvious evidence to the contrary, that he would turn his back on his privileged colleagues and fight for everyday American citizens.

As is apparent now, it was all empty rhetoric. Trump has turned on "the people" -- his MAGA base and all the gullible voters who voted him into office, TWICE! -- like a rabid dog. He's broken practically every promise and is with the vultures he keeps as friends, continuing to loot the country, grab even more power and position themselves for more predation and subjugation of the rest of us -- "we the people".

Indeed, the system is rigged!

Here's the current ugly, very disturbing reality.

Congress is owned by the predators, the White House is in the grip of a monomaniacal, self-serving narcissist. The courts, the military, the Deep State, the intel agencies, the media, are all totally controlled by the ruthless, self-serving, self-enriching .1%.

It's a grim and disheartening picture.

What can we do?

Is there a way out of this prison?

There's one promising aspect of our current situation.

We are constantly reminded that America is a democracy.

The truth is our current system in reality isn't. It is an oligarchy, as established over a decade ago in a cogent, objective study by Martin Gilens (Princeton University) and Benjamin Page (Northwestern University of how our pseudo-democracy in practice works. How the will of the great majority of citizens makes not one whit of difference in what laws are passed and what direction the country takes.

Understand that there's a very good reason why the "illusion" that America is a democracy is so aggressively sold to us by the current corrupt political class and a media.

It's a matter of survival for those in power. Of keeping the current status quo in place. That is, it is imperative that the vast majority of U.S. citizens believe they have a say in the running of the country, that they do this by choosing who will go to Washington DC and do what needs to be done: Passing laws, enforcing laws and regulations, keeping a guiding hand and watchful eye on all that goes on to "establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity."

Most people buy into this charade. They take it as a given that they are genuinely participating in "self-government". They believe that by going to the polls every two years and voting, they are exercising their rights and privileges as a citizen, that they are deciding the direction of the country.

This, of course, is a myth.

Voting? Sure, we get to choose whether we want the Democrats or the Republicans to control Congress and occupy the White House.

But it is here that we discover just how rigged the system truly is!

Because the ruling class completely owns and controls both of the two major political parties. Sure we get to choose. We get to choose between candidates, who regardless of whether they are Democrats or Republicans, who despite inconsequential differences on some issues, will go to Washington DC, ignore the will of the voters on the truly important issues, and exclusively do the bidding of their deep-pocketed, ruling class puppet masters.

Do you need proof?

Whether the Democrats or Republicans are in power, the important things never change. The rich get richer; the rest of us get poorer; the corporations and the ultra-wealthy pay virtually no taxes and get all sorts of subsidies and perks; the everyday citizens pay for the bulk of our bloated federal budget; the wars keep going, draining our nation of its wealth; the national debt -- which WE THE PEOPLE are ultimately on the hook for -- keeps ballooning; our share of America's colossal wealth keeps shrinking -- reduced services and benefits to the 99%; health costs keep increasing; wages remain stagnant or decline; the nation's infrastructure we all depend on continues to decay; public education degrades; quality higher education becomes more and more unaffordable; good-paying jobs keep disappearing; on and on.

Yes, how wonderful! We get to choose. We get to choose which candidate will ignore and betray us, which candidate will charm and overwhelm us with empty campaign promises, pleasant sounding word salad, clever sound bites -- "the system is rigged" -- inspiring memes -- Make America Great Again! -- then screw us over.

They lay it on thick. We are constantly reminded: "You must either vote Democrat or vote Republican. Yes, there are some on the lunatic fringe out there. Green Party, Libertarian, Peace Party, Socialists. But unless you're a fruitcake like one of them, just vote for one of the major parties and everything will be alright.

Yeah, right!

Everything isn't alright. Lately, everything has become a gigantic, foul, stinking mess.

But it seems people are actually beginning to wake up. Over the past couple decades, an increasing number of folks have dropped their major party affiliation and now identify as "independent". Credible opinion polls put it at around 45% of eligible voters.

Yes, people are waking up. Fool me once. Fool me twice. Fool me a thousand times! It's becoming more and more apparent that we are being conned, lied to, manipulated. The two major parties have not been there for us, for at least three decades, arguably more. And there's no prospect of that changing, for either of them coming around and working for us -- "we the people" -- despite all the pretty promises, rhetorical fluff, excuses, fairy tales and PR spin that both the Democrats and Republicans now churn out.

Recognizing the problem is a good start.

But we have a way to go.

It's one thing to be fed up with the way the current system works and another to do something about it.

We need a strategy which does an end run around the stranglehold of the two major parties -- the duopoly. A strategy which counters the propaganda and puerile messaging we are bombarded with by the both the Democrats and Republican, and their bootlickers in the media. A strategy which embraces the priorities and values of the voting public. A strategy that with good reason wins their confidence and trust.

This book offers just such a strategy.

[ This is an excerpt from my latest book, The CFAR Electoral Campaign Strategy, is available as of June 20th, at all popular internet boostores. Look for it! ]


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John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since leaving (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): 2006 Elections; Democracy; Elections And Campaigns; Elections_Campaigns; Media And Democracy; Participatory Democracy; Representative Democracy, Add Tags

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John Rachel

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The system is truly rigged! The ruling class completely owns and controls both of the two major political parties. Sure we get to choose. We get to choose between candidates, who regardless of whether they are Democrats or Republicans, who despite despite inconsequential differences on some issues, will go to Washington DC, ignore the will of the voters on the truly important issues.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 26, 2026 at 1:29:42 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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John, you some of the Political mess very well. My hope is the Great Lake States get back to their Union roots, and New England and West Coast will too. Just recently heard NY State just beat 2 Zionist GOP.

My time been spent promoting a wish for a Public New England Bank at the Post Office. To get out of the Feds war buck, would plant seeds of the Vatican backing the UK Pound in New England Public Banking. 2 Boston Insurance Towers can join in N.E. got quite rich off of the MIC, we want to invest in how Hemp products like paper, fuel, textiles and plastics worker owned coops can do. West Coast can join open Public Banking at the Post Office with help from BRICS. Red States be running to save the war stained fiat buck. click here

New England Public Bank at the Post Office

Corporate Empire Run-a-Muck Harry Bridges wanted Unions running Foreign Policy.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 28, 2026 at 12:32:05 PM

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John Rachel

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Public banks are a great start, one very important component of wresting power back from the ruling elite. Peace Dollars would be yet another important step towards getting control of our nation's finances Click Here.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 28, 2026 at 5:05:46 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Peace dollars sound good. If there is anyway to save the Fed's fiat war buck, they would be a start. I love the BRICS 6 Nation Banking competition to the war buck. Hear BRICS has helped build a solid health care foundation in Africa.

BRICS Banking
BRICS Banking
(Image by BRICS) Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 28, 2026 at 5:58:30 PM

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RICS has some internal problems but overall it is a very positive force for countering the Imperial Project of US world domination.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 28, 2026 at 6:33:39 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
I love you CFAR. But I think we need an Article V Convention of all States, calling for a 21st Century Article V update to get a functioning Government. Like the TV is too powerful a tool to be owned by the rich.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 1:27:29 AM

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The bullet items on the current CFAR would be a good place to start amending the Constitution.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 5:15:15 AM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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I love how this OEN got 14,000 views in 3 months back in 2020. Its mainly about the banking system creating sound money, and registering all to vote for delegates. Article V Convention Pow Wow

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 12:35:20 PM

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Yes, there was a time when OEN ws teeming with activity and interaction. The heavy hand of subtle censorship has calmed the beast.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 4:56:25 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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OEN can stay right where it is. Wirenuts must have connections with CIA saying, "If you give him the codes. Red Lights in Big Apple."-me Its not a storm here with Caroline Dart Champion mom of kids of 130 ball 14.1 runner. The last 14.1 Round Robin City Clubs. Charlie had heart attack after hit Super Bowl Pool in 2022. Dead right after hitting it.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 5:09:33 PM

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John Rachel

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"OEN can stay right where it is." Where else can it go?

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 6:19:54 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Oh boy trip. Not again in Leoton Pub. Abolished was my fault. We were. I can't write about it. Case was way wanted, 2 year probation and dropped. I live in Fitchbug. I says "you know its obvious that I can tell you you can't go to bars anymore." It was not quite an order. Think of that,,. Can't do, My USB DJ Player plugged into High Def Bar for 45 minutes of of rock and rock trick stroke shots videos of own show. Its pretty. Good. Made some great shots since Corona Reckoning (Wreck St Joes.) started opening after for Free Mart Transit bar trips. About had enough of the drinks. Need right Co-Pilot. Auto pilot can drive you nuts.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 5:51:58 PM

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John Rachel

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Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content
That's why there are life-like disguises. Look at the four different versions of Biden. We were ruled by a committee of impersonators, laws signed by robots. Anything is manageable these days.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 6:22:09 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Had to throw the rant of pool at ya. Wirenuts will be told when codes are ready. Lets re in Big Apple. Smoke Break wall from 2rd floor looking at bridge too. What if on 9 Septemeber 26 the sun rises between the 2 beams on right at 5:34 am

5th Street Fireman Bridge crosses bike path, tracks and river.Built in 2002.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 29, 2026 at 8:06:08 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Typo: Wirenuts will know when Nuke Codes given lights turn red or worse in big apple.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 30, 2026 at 2:58:50 PM

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John Rachel

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Got it! Actually, I figured it out.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 30, 2026 at 6:33:11 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Have you seen this "Palestine Media is Now Main Stream?" Just saw it a little while ago. Have wondered where would be in when, hopefully, "Israel will be corrected." Palestine is now Main Steam Media.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 1, 2026 at 4:21:49 PM

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The media is rigged. Lies are just another version of the truth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 1, 2026 at 4:30:52 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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If had an National TV that paid our taxes, It be alright. International Cyberspace Utility out of X and FB.-dedicated profits to ending war and poverty.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 1, 2026 at 4:39:27 PM

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But then the ruling elite couldn't control and lord over us as tyrants.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 1, 2026 at 4:41:58 PM

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