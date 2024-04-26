After months of diagnostic delay, a migrant worker could access TB services only when a community health worker met him

Eliminate diagnostic delays if we are to end TB

A migrant worker who was sick for over three months, actively sought medical help and advice, but his health kept deteriorating. Despite having constant cough, fever, and increasing weakness since months, neither he nor his treating doctor(s) thought of TB. And this did not happen in an area with low TB rates but in India's national capital Delhi - a state with highest TB rates nationwide - and a country that is home to the largest TB burden in the world.

It was only when a frontline community health worker met him, that she thought of TB and he could access TB services, increase his health and treatment literacy, and successfully complete his treatment. One of his daughters too who was found positive for TB (of the lungs and abdomen) in the contact tracing done by the community health worker, is as of now currently on treatment. Both could access a range of social support to help them adhere to the therapy, thanks to the community health worker.

Manjit, who is a native of Bihar state of India, had migrated to Delhi many years back with his parents. He works in a pipe market and lives in New Seemapuri urban slum, East Delhi, in a rented accommodation with his wife and three daughters. The area he lives in, is home to many homeless people and rag pickers and is also a site for garbage processing. This area is about 2-3 kilometers away from Delhi's famous Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital - the only tertiary care government hospital in East Delhi.

Eliminate diagnostic delays

If we are to stop the spread of TB infection it is imperative to diagnose early and accurately, and put each person diagnosed on treatment with medicines that are effective on that person. It is equally vital to ensure that the person is fully supported - in every possible way - to complete the therapy successfully. As per a study done by Dr Susmita Chatterjee et al, average diagnostic delays in those at heightened risk of TB is 12 weeks. We must eliminate these diagnostic delays if we are to end TB.

In July 2023 Manjit started suffering from bouts of cough and fever. He went from one doctor to another, seeking medical help and advice, but neither could his illness get diagnosed nor did he get any relief. On the contrary, his condition kept worsening.

