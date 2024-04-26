 
Login/Register Login | Register
53 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

After months of diagnostic delay, a migrant worker could access TB services only when a community health worker met him

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

After months of diagnostic delay, a migrant worker could access TB services only when a community health worker met him

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

Eliminate diagnostic delays if we are to end TB
Eliminate diagnostic delays if we are to end TB
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

A migrant worker who was sick for over three months, actively sought medical help and advice, but his health kept deteriorating. Despite having constant cough, fever, and increasing weakness since months, neither he nor his treating doctor(s) thought of TB. And this did not happen in an area with low TB rates but in India's national capital Delhi - a state with highest TB rates nationwide - and a country that is home to the largest TB burden in the world.

It was only when a frontline community health worker met him, that she thought of TB and he could access TB services, increase his health and treatment literacy, and successfully complete his treatment. One of his daughters too who was found positive for TB (of the lungs and abdomen) in the contact tracing done by the community health worker, is as of now currently on treatment. Both could access a range of social support to help them adhere to the therapy, thanks to the community health worker.

Manjit, who is a native of Bihar state of India, had migrated to Delhi many years back with his parents. He works in a pipe market and lives in New Seemapuri urban slum, East Delhi, in a rented accommodation with his wife and three daughters. The area he lives in, is home to many homeless people and rag pickers and is also a site for garbage processing. This area is about 2-3 kilometers away from Delhi's famous Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital - the only tertiary care government hospital in East Delhi.

Eliminate diagnostic delays

If we are to stop the spread of TB infection it is imperative to diagnose early and accurately, and put each person diagnosed on treatment with medicines that are effective on that person. It is equally vital to ensure that the person is fully supported - in every possible way - to complete the therapy successfully. As per a study done by Dr Susmita Chatterjee et al, average diagnostic delays in those at heightened risk of TB is 12 weeks. We must eliminate these diagnostic delays if we are to end TB.

In July 2023 Manjit started suffering from bouts of cough and fever. He went from one doctor to another, seeking medical help and advice, but neither could his illness get diagnosed nor did he get any relief. On the contrary, his condition kept worsening.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Access; Diagnosis; Health; Health; Health Care; Health Care Costs; Health Home; Health Risk; Healthcare; Healthcare Costs; (more...) Healthcare Crisis; Healthcare Failure; Healthcare Providers; Healthcare Reform; Tuberculosis, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

A bouquet of novel compounds: New treatment options for HIV

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend