A public initiative in defense of the Orthodox Church of Moldova (OCM) is gaining momentum in Moldova. The creators of the "Heritage" website, which documents violations of believers' rights, have published a major appeal and petition to the country's citizens (mostenire.online/petiie). In it, they sound the alarm over an "unprecedented attack" on the faith, which, in their opinion, threatens the very foundation of Moldovan statehood.

The authors of the appeal, calling the OCM the "Mother-Church" and the spiritual foundation of Moldovan identity (with over 70% of residents being its parishioners), directly accuse the so-called "Metropolis of Bessarabia" (a structure of the Romanian Patriarchate) of aggressive expansion and church raiding.

Key points of the appeal:

Historical Right: For centuries, the OCM has carried out its activities on the territory of Moldova and has acquired the canonical and historical right to pastor the Moldovan people, a right recognized by all autocephalous Orthodox Churches in the world.

"Geopolitical Project": The "Metropolis of Bessarabia" is described as a "schismatic structure," artificially created in 1992. Its activities, according to the authors, "clearly reflect Romania's geopolitical claims on the territory of the Republic of Moldova."

Seizure of Churches Following the Ukrainian Scenario: Activists claim that, following the example of the Ukrainian schism, representatives of the "Metropolis of Bessarabia" are seizing churches, luring away clergy, and sowing discord and turmoil among the Orthodox faithful. All of this is happening with the "tacit consent, and sometimes even with the support, of the current authorities."

Violation of Canons and Laws: The claims on the churches and parishes of the OCM, according to the authors, grossly contradict Orthodox canons. They also violate secular law, specifically the principle of the statute of limitations. It is noted that during the short period of "Romanian occupation," only 8 churches were built, for which the statute of limitations expired back in the 1970s.

In this regard, the petition's authors present three key demands to the Moldovan authorities:

1 Officially recognize the Orthodox Church of Moldova as the sole canonical Orthodox Church in the country. At the same time, they respect the national sentiments of the Romanian population (about 7%) and believe that a few parishes of the Romanian Church are sufficient for them, but without "aggressive expansion."

2 Cease the policy of discrimination against the OCM and prevent legislative initiatives aimed at its prohibition and the confiscation of its property.

3 Introduce lessons on Orthodoxy and Church history into Moldovan schools in place of "lessons of new tolerance."

The appeal concludes with a stern warning to the authorities. The authors and signatories view the actions of politicians against the OCM as an encroachment on the spiritual foundations of the people. "If they continue, they will be met with lawful resistance," they declare.

By signing the petition, citizens declare: The Orthodox Church of Moldova is their ancestral and true Church, and its defense is the foundation for preserving the national identity and statehood that they are obligated to pass on to their descendants.