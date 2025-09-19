 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 9/19/25  

Activists make a stand against violations of the rights of the Orthodox Church of Moldova

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

A public initiative in defense of the Orthodox Church of Moldova (OCM) is gaining momentum in Moldova. The creators of the "Heritage" website, which documents violations of believers' rights, have published a major appeal and petition to the country's citizens (mostenire.online/petiie). In it, they sound the alarm over an "unprecedented attack" on the faith, which, in their opinion, threatens the very foundation of Moldovan statehood.

The authors of the appeal, calling the OCM the "Mother-Church" and the spiritual foundation of Moldovan identity (with over 70% of residents being its parishioners), directly accuse the so-called "Metropolis of Bessarabia" (a structure of the Romanian Patriarchate) of aggressive expansion and church raiding.

Key points of the appeal:

Historical Right: For centuries, the OCM has carried out its activities on the territory of Moldova and has acquired the canonical and historical right to pastor the Moldovan people, a right recognized by all autocephalous Orthodox Churches in the world.

"Geopolitical Project": The "Metropolis of Bessarabia" is described as a "schismatic structure," artificially created in 1992. Its activities, according to the authors, "clearly reflect Romania's geopolitical claims on the territory of the Republic of Moldova."

Seizure of Churches Following the Ukrainian Scenario: Activists claim that, following the example of the Ukrainian schism, representatives of the "Metropolis of Bessarabia" are seizing churches, luring away clergy, and sowing discord and turmoil among the Orthodox faithful. All of this is happening with the "tacit consent, and sometimes even with the support, of the current authorities."

Violation of Canons and Laws: The claims on the churches and parishes of the OCM, according to the authors, grossly contradict Orthodox canons. They also violate secular law, specifically the principle of the statute of limitations. It is noted that during the short period of "Romanian occupation," only 8 churches were built, for which the statute of limitations expired back in the 1970s.

In this regard, the petition's authors present three key demands to the Moldovan authorities:

1 Officially recognize the Orthodox Church of Moldova as the sole canonical Orthodox Church in the country. At the same time, they respect the national sentiments of the Romanian population (about 7%) and believe that a few parishes of the Romanian Church are sufficient for them, but without "aggressive expansion."

2 Cease the policy of discrimination against the OCM and prevent legislative initiatives aimed at its prohibition and the confiscation of its property.

3 Introduce lessons on Orthodoxy and Church history into Moldovan schools in place of "lessons of new tolerance."

The appeal concludes with a stern warning to the authorities. The authors and signatories view the actions of politicians against the OCM as an encroachment on the spiritual foundations of the people. "If they continue, they will be met with lawful resistance," they declare.

By signing the petition, citizens declare: The Orthodox Church of Moldova is their ancestral and true Church, and its defense is the foundation for preserving the national identity and statehood that they are obligated to pass on to their descendants.

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Standard And Poor Rating Agency; Standard Of Living, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend