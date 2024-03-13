 
Achieving peace is simple; start from within.

The basic rationale of democracy is 'government of the people, by the people and for the people'. People elect representatives of their choice so that their wishes are carried out. They would expect their day-to-day life needs to be fulfilled. In addition, simple folks would wish people in their society and everyone all over the world to be similarly taken care of.

They don't expect their representatives to work for some issues on the theoretical basis that these issues also have bearing on the life of the people. The people should first decide what is of concern to them. Democracy is about issues concerning people who are casting their votes and not about issues decided by some ideology.

The US (including the NATO) is helping Ukraine in the war against Russia on the basis that democratic values are at stake. It appears that this help is being given without limits and without consideration of the perception of the people on whose behalf this help is being extended. Has there been a referendum for this to elicit the views of the people?

Similarly, has the leader of Ukraine embarked on a war against Russia after ascertaining the views of his people? He has simply proceeded on the pretext of safeguarding democracy and relying on foreign support. He is subjecting his people to the prolonged misery of war with the excuse that the Russian leader is being dictatorial.

Similar is the story of every 'democratic' government that takes the wishes of the people for granted and acts for the sake of 'protecting the interests of the people'. No wonder that such governments are no better than dictatorships, where the wishes of the people are suppressed. In such a situation, an actual dictator finds it easy to impress the people and is able to come to power through 'democratic' means.

For peace and harmony to prevail, the individual should first correct the defects within himself, the society should get rid of defects within itself and the nation should first get rid of the defects within itself, before trying to correct others. Change should come from within, to be lasting and meaningful. The best defense against dictatorship is integrity of thought, word and deed.

Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan is former Professor of Medicine, Madras Medical College. Based in Chennai, India. His interests include Spirituality, Politics, Economics and Medicine.

