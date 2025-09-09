Access to abortion is a human rights issue says UN SR on Right To Health

SHOBHA SHUKLA CNS



Abortion rights are human rights, says United Nations Special Rapporteur on Right To Health

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



Sexual and reproductive health rights are an integral element of the right to health. Yet we know when we are speaking specifically about abortion care, that obstacles exist. They are interrelated and entrenched and operate at different levels in clinical care, at the level of health systems and in the underlying determinants of health. Abortion is health care. Access to abortion is a human rights issue. Full stop. These are the words of Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Right To Health, who gave an opening address at SHE & Rights Anniversary Special session ahead of 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Contraception Day (26 September) and Safe Abortion Day (28 September).

Safe abortion saves lives

Safe abortion saves lives. It is an essential component of sexual and reproductive health provision and central to one's reproductive autonomy and freedom and bodily integrity. Discriminatory practices and laws not only violate women and people who require abortion rights but also contribute to poor health outcomes that exacerbate existing health inequalities, added Dr Mofokeng. And this is true for LGBTQIA+ persons who may also require abortion services.

This SHE & Rights session on the theme Abortion rights are human rights was together hosted by Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) 2025, Family Planning News Network (FPNN), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Womens Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Safe Abortion Partnership (ASAP), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.

Without safe abortion rights, the right to health cannot be fully realised

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).