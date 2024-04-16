Tree stump
The bird is not in the tree yet
But will be
So that is not absence
When the tree is waiting
The silence is here
But that is not absolute either
When the birds are here
The songs come with them
The songs are in the birds
But the insects are gone
That the birds eat
That is absence
And the stump of a tree
And who knows
If there will come some sad day
When the rain looks down
And says I must pass on
