The bird is not in the tree yet

But will be

So that is not absence

When the tree is waiting

The silence is here

But that is not absolute either

When the birds are here

The songs come with them

The songs are in the birds

But the insects are gone

That the birds eat

That is absence

And the stump of a tree

And who knows

If there will come some sad day

When the rain looks down

And says I must pass on