About Pope Francis' New 2025 300-Page Autobiography (REVIEW ESSAY)



Portrait of Pope Francis %282021%29 FXD.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: File:Portrait of Pope Francis (2021).jpg: Presidenza della Repubblica derivative work: Samuele1607) Details Source DMCA



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) January 23, 2025: American liberals and progressives are now today bracing ourselves for Trump's second term as president of the United States.

In the meantime, the liberal New York Times continues to report news not only about the aging Trump (born on July 14, 1946), but also about the aging and ailing doctrinally conservative Pope Francis (born on December 17, 1936).

The doctrinally conservative Pope Francis impressed American liberals and progressives with his widely read 2015 eco-encyclical. Pope Francis' 2015 eco-encyclical is the most widely read example of the Roman Catholic Church's social teaching. (Pope Francis' 2015 eco-encyclical is available in English and other languages at the Vatican's website.)

Over the years, I have frequently written OEN articles about the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis. See, for example, my widely read OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Satan" (dated March 24, 2019):

Click Here

I have most recently alluded to Pope Francis by including a photo of him in my landmark OEN article "Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development: (dated September 17, 2024):

Click Here

In it, toward the end, I say, "This brings me now to how Moore's vision of optimal psychological human development conflicts with the Roman Catholic Church's moral vision of individual personal development. For all practical purposes, the Roman Catholic Church's moral vision [on individual personal development] treats the Impotent Lover 'shadow' form of the masculine Lover archetype of maturity in the human psyche, and [the Impotent Lover 'shadow' form] of the feminine Lover archetype in the human psyche, as representing the ideal of [individual personal] moral development."

My public criticism of the Roman Catholic Church's moral vision of individual personal development began in October 2009 with my widely read first OEN article "Why Obama Should Shun the Pope's Views on Abortion" (dated October 10, 2009):

Click Here

But I hasten to add here that I have no particular quarrel with the Roman Catholic Church's social teaching.

I characterize my recent OEN article as my landmark OEN article, because in it I launched my subsequent landmark series of OEN articles in which I discuss the fantasy skits in mom-son porn videos on the internet and in DVDs in connection with the work of the late Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1976) on the Chicago Theological Seminary.

For further reading about Robert Moore's visionary theory of the eight archetypes of maturity and their sixteen accompanying "shadow" forms in the human psyche, see the following five books that Robert Moore co-authored with Douglas Gillette:

(1) King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine (HarperSanFrancisco/ HarperCollins, 1990);

