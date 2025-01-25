 
Login/Register Login | Register
153 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 1/25/25

About Pope Francis' New 2025 300-Page Autobiography (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 17 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Portrait of Pope Francis %282021%29 FXD.
Portrait of Pope Francis %282021%29 FXD.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: File:Portrait of Pope Francis (2021).jpg: Presidenza della Repubblica derivative work: Samuele1607)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) January 23, 2025: American liberals and progressives are now today bracing ourselves for Trump's second term as president of the United States.

In the meantime, the liberal New York Times continues to report news not only about the aging Trump (born on July 14, 1946), but also about the aging and ailing doctrinally conservative Pope Francis (born on December 17, 1936).

The doctrinally conservative Pope Francis impressed American liberals and progressives with his widely read 2015 eco-encyclical. Pope Francis' 2015 eco-encyclical is the most widely read example of the Roman Catholic Church's social teaching. (Pope Francis' 2015 eco-encyclical is available in English and other languages at the Vatican's website.)

Over the years, I have frequently written OEN articles about the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis. See, for example, my widely read OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Satan" (dated March 24, 2019):

Click Here

I have most recently alluded to Pope Francis by including a photo of him in my landmark OEN article "Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development: (dated September 17, 2024):

Click Here

In it, toward the end, I say, "This brings me now to how Moore's vision of optimal psychological human development conflicts with the Roman Catholic Church's moral vision of individual personal development. For all practical purposes, the Roman Catholic Church's moral vision [on individual personal development] treats the Impotent Lover 'shadow' form of the masculine Lover archetype of maturity in the human psyche, and [the Impotent Lover 'shadow' form] of the feminine Lover archetype in the human psyche, as representing the ideal of [individual personal] moral development."

My public criticism of the Roman Catholic Church's moral vision of individual personal development began in October 2009 with my widely read first OEN article "Why Obama Should Shun the Pope's Views on Abortion" (dated October 10, 2009):

Click Here

But I hasten to add here that I have no particular quarrel with the Roman Catholic Church's social teaching.

I characterize my recent OEN article as my landmark OEN article, because in it I launched my subsequent landmark series of OEN articles in which I discuss the fantasy skits in mom-son porn videos on the internet and in DVDs in connection with the work of the late Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1976) on the Chicago Theological Seminary.

For further reading about Robert Moore's visionary theory of the eight archetypes of maturity and their sixteen accompanying "shadow" forms in the human psyche, see the following five books that Robert Moore co-authored with Douglas Gillette:

(1) King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine (HarperSanFrancisco/ HarperCollins, 1990);

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Autobiography; Catholicism Vatican Pope; Pope Francis; Psychotherapy; Psychotherapy; Psychotherapy Psychiatry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend