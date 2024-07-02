 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

AOC to file Impeachment Articles Against SCOTUS Justices

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @ SXSW
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @ SXSW
(Image by nrkbeta)   Details   DMCA

In response to the SCOTUS' immunity ruling, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted on "X", formerly Twitter:

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today's ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.

I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.

Accordiing to The Root:

While AOC alone is just one Congress member and alone does not have the power to impeach the conservative Supreme Court justices, her promise to file articles of impeachment could lead to them being removed.

For a justice to be removed, the first step is for someone from the House of Representatives to bring articles of impeachment against them, and then the rest of the House must vote on the articles.

If the House approves the articles brought forward by a majority vote, that official will be impeached. But that still won't be the end of it: The U.S. Senate now has to get involved and hold an impeachment trial; if the federal official is found guilty, they will officially be removed from office.

This could be perfect timing to clear out the SCOTUS swamp. Several Supreme Court Justices are already being investigated for illegal activities, and they may prefer to step down rather than undergo continued scrutiny.

When asked how many Supreme court Justices should be women, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said, "nine."

We may be on our way toward her vision. I like to think she's assisting us.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend