A conversation with Gemini.
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AI is NOT dangerous - except to the Elites
By Michael Morrissey (Page 1 of 1 pages) No comments
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A conversation with Gemini.
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Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.
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