

A.I. Propaganda - Man's Most Dangerous Weapon? - Guaranteed to Affect You What's the most dangerous weapon? You might answer the hydrogen bomb, and while that's probably the most lethal on a mass ...

AI has become a powerful weapon and tool in war and the war of words, as in propaganda. It is functioning in an amazingly wide range of ways.

I asked copilot AI to tell me about these and this is what it came up with.

AI is revolutionizing informed warfare by enhancing decision-making, deception, targeting, and strategic planning. Here are 15 distinct examples of how AI is being directed or guided for informed warfare across various domains:

15 Examples of AI in Informed Warfare

1. Autonomous Drones

AI enables drones to conduct surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes with minimal human input.

2. Predictive Battlefield Analytics

Machine learning models forecast enemy movements and battlefield outcomes based on terrain, weather, and historical data.

3. AI-Enhanced Cyber Defense

Algorithms detect and respond to cyber threats in real time, protecting military networks from intrusion.

4. Data Poisoning Operations

Covertly corrupting adversary AI training data to cause misclassification or system failure.

5. Microtargeting in Psychological Warfare

AI analyzes individual leaders beliefs and vulnerabilities to tailor influence campaigns.

