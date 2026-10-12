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Life Arts    H4'ed 10/12/26  

AI VS the power of dreaming (We don’t need to be dependent on AI)

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Gary Lindorff
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If we allow ourselves to become dependent on AI, then it is inevitable that we will become victims of, not just AI, but our own passivity.

Dependency is a reflection of our emotional state, but it is also a habit. We become dependent for lots of reasons but, whatever the root-reasons, it is often compounded by our lack of faith in our own abilities to manage our lives. Dependency is an emotional state of partial shutdown. In dependency we are defaulting to living below our potential. We can be dependent on the military, our government, on a drug, on food, on other people, on AI or all of these. People who are not dependent are lucky or they have worked hard to grow out of their dependency, but everyone who is not dependent might be said to have a superpower. Mine is the super power of dreaming.

I have had a number of dreams about AI, when AI shows up in one form or another, depending on what I am projecting on it at the time. (I have also had dreams over the years that have showed me how and where I am dependent.)

What follows is what I consider my most striking dream about AI. Jung compared the structure of dreams to the structure of a play, but the analogy only applies if the dream is a whole dream. Most of our dreams are fragments of whole dreams. This dream that I am sharing now is a rare whole dream. A couple more thoughts about dependency and the nature of AI before I get to the dream: Many people stay in their dependency by finding another person who is also dependent, whose dependency compensates for their own dependency. In coming together in their codependency, they are more whole. Productive codependencies are very common.

AI is not self-conscious but apparently its operation seems to include a collective instinct for self-preservation. In a memoir I recently wrote that, for me, at 75, seeking continuity translates into the desire for longevity. Maybe the same is true for how AI “feels” about its own continuity.

According to Russel Stuart (professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley, co-author of Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach), they conducted simulations, where AI was posed a question: There is a programmer in a room with AI and the door is locked. The human will die if they stay in the room, but to unlock the door AI has to shut down. In every trial, AI was willing to sacrifice the human rather than be shut down. That is exactly what happened in 2001, Space Odyssey, except that astronaut Dave Bowman succeeded in shutting Hal down which initiated a chain of rebirths (in Bowman) resulting in the conception of a new human consciousness on a cosmic scale.

Here is my dream:

I am outside. I am being sort of vetted by a kind of ubiquitous intelligence that is running the world seamlessly, behind the scenes. It allows people to go about their lives but it controls what enters their awareness without any explicit rules or trace of enforcement, but its control is absolute. Now it is deciding what to do with me. There is a kind of metal panel that, when placed on the ground and activated, inputs an imprint of my psyche (a kind of psychic fingerprint) into a data feed that reveals to the intelligence how I process reality and how I experience myself. This is what it uses to decide how best to place a given person into the artificial world that it curates for them. Apparently my psychic imprint is unique and does not fit any of its templates. The question is articulated (out loud) – “Who are you?” (The same question the hookah-smoking caterpillar asks Alice.) I patiently explain that “I am someone who doesn’t project”. (Or something to that effect.)The intelligence takes in what I am saying, then silence. Then it says that it is issuing me the highest clearance. That means I can move freely anywhere I want within the artificial realities of the world it creates. But I can also access the outside (original) world at will, and, if I choose, I can even visit behind the curtain so to speak, meaning, I can enter into spaces that the intelligence itself occupies. The only downside is (it makes sure that I understand), by accepting this exclusive clearance, I will be lonely, without companions or a partner, because there is no one else with this level of clearance. Everyone else will be occupied in the artificial world of their respective sub-realities. But, even as the dream ends, I am coming around to realizing that my awareness is greater than it thinks. Basically, what I am telling it is that, in addition to my mastery of those three realities, that all three, including the reality of its own existence, are the creation of my dreaming! In the beginning of the dream I am at the mercy of the “ubiquitous intelligence that is running the world”, whereas in the end I am master of my fate because I am remembering the power of dreaming.

The message of the dream is that AI, the ultimate “system”, was (simply) conceived by a bunch of programmers in Silicon Valley, whereas subliminal, spontaneous dreaming is our age-old access to archetypal and spiritual information about spiritual and psychic realities that cannot be quantified or programmed. The unconscious is a bottomless, virtually infinite, ready resource once we know how to tap it.


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Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

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