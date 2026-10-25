

Artificial Intellegence

(Image by Michael Lee Chavers) Details DMCA



I have to say AI isn't the problem. People are the problem. And not all people -- just the usual suspects. The same clowns who ruin every new invention the minute it hits the shelves.

Every time humanity invents something good, some jackass figures out how to weaponize it before lunch.

We invented the internet -- they gave us ransomware. We invented smartphones -- they gave us robocalls. We invented social media -- they gave us conspiracy bingo and relatives who suddenly think they're geopolitical experts.

Now we've invented AI -- and guess what? The bad actors are already sharpening their digital knives.

But here's the twist: AI is also the most powerful tool humanity has ever created for good. It can diagnose cancer, translate languages, automate boring jobs, and help people live longer, healthier lives.

So the question isn't "Should we have AI?" The question is "How do we keep the idiots from ruining it?"

I. The Positive Side: AI Could Actually Make Life Better

Let's talk about the good stuff -- because there's a lot of it.

Healthcare: AI can detect diseases earlier than human doctors. It can analyze scans, predict treatment outcomes, and help rural areas that don't have specialists.

Education: Personalized learning, tutoring, and accessibility tools for people with disabilities.

Work: Automating repetitive tasks so humans can focus on creative, strategic, or meaningful work.

Science: Accelerating research in climate modeling, drug discovery, and materials engineering.

Public Safety: Better fraud detection, emergency response systems, and infrastructure monitoring.

AI could make society run smoother than a politician's lie -- and that's saying something.

II. The Negative Side: The Parasites Always Show Up

Now the dark side -- because you know it's coming.

Scammers using AI to impersonate voices and identities.

Disinformation factories pumping out fake content faster than you can say 'Facebook comment section.

Corporate surveillance disguised as 'personalization.

Job displacement without safety nets.

Data centers sucking down electricity like a dehydrated vampire.

And let's not forget the biggest threat: Unregulated AI systems making decisions with no oversight, no transparency, and no accountability.

If you let corporations run AI without rules, they'll turn it into a slot machine that only pays them.

III. The Fix: Regulation That Actually Protects People

We don't need fear. We don't need panic. We need rules -- the kind that keep society safe without strangling innovation.

1. Mandatory Transparency

AI systems must disclose:

What data they use

How decisions are made

Who is responsible when things go wrong

No more black boxes. No more "trust us." If your AI makes decisions, you better show your work.

2. Accountability Laws

If an AI system causes harm, the company behind it is responsible. Not the user. Not the algorithm. The company.

3. Anti"'Fraud AI Requirements

Every major platform must deploy AI to detect:

Deepfakes

Identity theft



Scam calls



Synthetic media

If scammers use AI, platforms must use AI to stop them.

4. Worker Protection

Automation must come with:

Retraining programs

Transition support



Guaranteed human oversight in critical jobs

AI should help workers, not replace them like disposable batteries.

IV. The Data Center Problem: Build Your Own Damn Power

Now let's talk about the elephant in the server room: Data centers.

These things are enormous. They use more electricity than small cities. And right now, many of them plug directly into the public grid -- the same grid you use to run your AC, your fridge, and your coffee maker.

If you're gonna build a digital god, at least have the decency to power the damn thing yourself.

The Rule: Off"'Grid Power Only

Data centers must:

Generate 100% of their own electricity

Use closed"'loop cooling

Avoid draining public water sources

Build in remote zones

Get approval from local communities

No more grid"'parasite behavior. No more draining resources meant for actual humans.

The Infrastructure Clause

If you want a data center:

You build the roads



You build the power



You build the cooling



You build the microgrid



You don't get to plug into the public system like a freeloading teenager charging their phone.

V. The Conclusion: AI Is Fine -- People Need Rules

AI isn't dangerous. Unregulated people are dangerous.

We can have AI. We can have data centers. We can have progress.

But we're not sacrificing the public grid, the public trust, or the public safety so a tech company can train a chatbot to write poetry.

If your machine needs more electricity than Cleveland, maybe Cleveland shouldn't be the one paying the bill.

Regulate the infrastructure. Protect the public. Harness the good. Strangle the bad. And make Big Tech pay for every watt they use.

That's how AI becomes a blessing instead of another corporate boondoggle.