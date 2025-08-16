AI- American Ignorance

Ignorance is a demonic possession

Karl Marx

My Americans are not stupid. But ignorant

Gore Vidal

You know what? Even a hardened criminal can retain a sense of honor. But here ( in the west- M.U) there is a lot of honest people, who had lost the sense of honor entirely. They thus do dishonorable things all the time, without knowledge, out of the goodness of their hearts

F. Dostoevsky, Winter Notes on Summer Impressions, 1858

.. the sad account of fore- bemoaned moan

Which I new pay as if not paid before..

W. Shakespeare, Sonnet 30

..all morons hate when you call them moron..

J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye

-You are ignorant, right?

- Of course!

Mickhail Bulgakov , Master and Margerite

The Church is in the world, it is part of the suffering of the world, and though, Christ condemned the disciple who struck off the ear of the high priests servant, our hearts go out in sympathy to all who are moved to violence by the suffering of others. The Church condemns violence, but it condemns indifference more harshly. Violence still can be the manifestation of love but not indifference. The former is a limited mercy, the latter is unlimited egoism. In the days of fear, doubt, and confusion, the simplicity and loyalty of one apostle advocated a political solution. He was wrong, but I would rather be wrong with Saint Thomas than right with the cold and craven. Let us go up to Jerusalem and die with Him.

Graham Green, The Comedians.

We take from history not ashes, but fire.

Jean Jaures

1. Introduction. American Ignorance is like American Coffee.

In the movie Moscow on the Hudson, the Russian defector loses consciousness when looking at the variety of coffee types in the supermarket. In his country he had only one type expensive and rare. But you know what? It was a good one. ALL types of coffees he saw were bad. Really bad.

I live in this country for more than 30 years. I drank coffee in different cities, in different states , in different coffee- shops. I was invited to homes, drank coffee in the hotels and bars. I drank it in New Orleans and Seattle, New York and San- Francisco. I drank the machine made and just brewed. I drank already ground and from the beans. It was all bad. Really bad. Horrible. It was not a coffee , but a dirt- colored liquid. The last time I drank good coffee was in Italy in Y2001.

American ignorance is exactly the same as coffee. It is of different types and in different packages. It penetrates everything and everywhere like the hydrogen corrosion. It covers every state, every city, every town with a layer thick enough to put it on a sandwich. It appears on every screen, on every page, on every site. It is truly an American phenomena and everyone is affected. Like hypocrisy it had become a part of the American biological character. It is in the blood. Fox News, Truth Social, Newsmax, Breitbart, etc.- are perpetual liars. They lie all the time. And their popularity is soaring. Ignorance works.

2. Intermission- the Solution.

When I asked on OEN if the article on the American Ignorance would help the goal to organize the writers to transform the world, the answer from one commenter was, Only if you offer a solution. OK. Ignorance is a demonic possession. Exorcism is a solution.

3. Examples.

Russian poet Alexander Block ( Google him) said once, that small flames of art show us the great fire of life. The examples I will line up here may seem trivial. But like in the drop of water, you can see in them the moronic evil (credit to Stephen King) of ignorance, its demonic influence and irreparable damage it begets.

3.1 The matter of rice.

Zohar Mamdani eats rice with his fingers. He is of Hindu descent from Uganda Hindus. One NOname Congressman came out with a scathing statement about Zohar being non-civilized, etc., etc. His opinion was published. It was discussed. It was considered. The Noname got his 15 minutes of fame and whoever uses him and his services was happy with him.

In her memoirs famous ballerina Maya Plisetskaya ( Google her) describes her visit to India, when its Prime Minister was Javaharlal Nehru. Neruh was one of the most educated and intelligent people in the world. They had a great state dinner; at that dinner Neruh sat in front of the ballerina and ate rice with his fingers. When he saw her surprise, he said , To eat this rice with the cutlery is the same as to make love through the interpreter. I wonder why nobody during the discussion of the Mamdani rice issue had ever mentioned Neruh as an example.

Here is something else about cutlery. In 1854, right before the Crimean War ( Google it), English and French press was euphoric about the Turkish foreign minister Reshid-Pasha. They wrote, Reshid is the most civilized person in the Turkish divan. He eats while seating on the chair at the table and uses cutlery Turned out, that guy, besides foreign affairs, was also engaged in the most profitable women- slave trade from Caucasus to the Turkish harems. He was personally interested in English and French to push Russians from the Black Sea because Russian fleet stopped and confiscated all slave trade ships. We will return to the topic of Crimea later. Here we can see that the connection of cutlery to the issue of being civilized Is rather old and been already put to rest long ago.

Thus what we can see here is petty ignorance on behalf of the civilized media both in the area of decency and in the area of cultural knowledge of the people and nations. In short, our media was caught with their pants down, although in reality there had been no pants whatsoever.

3.2. The matter of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya.

One rather well- known Democratic strategist wrote an article in which he called one lunatic lady Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya of the GOP. Such behavior towards the national hero of another nation would be considered an insult. If that strategist would have used Joan DArc instead of Zoya K. , France would have officially protested. I wrote an article on that on OEN. Zoya was a young Russian volunteer during the first months after June 22, 1941. She was captured on a mission by the German field regiment, mercilessly tortured and hanged publicly. Stalin ordered the soldiers of that regiment to not to be taken prisoner. Zoya is revered in Russia very much.

In this case ignorance is malicious. The strategist here was indifferent (see the Graham Greens quote at the heading). He just did not care for the people he insulted. In my article I suggested instead of Zoya K, to use Mercy Lewis ( Google her), one of the infamous Salem Witch accusers, the one who , unlike some of the others like her, turned out to be really evil. But I doubt if that strategist ever knew about Mercy Lewis.

3.3 The Comedian

One of the very popular US comedians has a weekly show , where he invites politicians, etc. He thinks very highly of himself as an apostle of common sense. In reality his ignorance is en par with his arrogance. He postulates himself as an anti- communist and anti- socialist while knowing nothing about either. When he touches the subject, it is like he quotes from the Socialism for idiots. He is especially stupid when he describes Soviet Russia ( there he lies about everything) or the current Russia ( here he lies in about 90% of cases). It should be just funny, but unfortunately, his guests do the same thing and it becomes a bacchanalia of malicious ignorance and mediocrity.

3.4 The matter of harpies

In one of my old articles I called some of the Obama women in the White House harpies. Then someone called Hillary Clinton also that way. Some serviceman from the democratic media decided to protect Hillarys virginity by writing the rebuff: he mentioned my article, then meticulously described who harpies were and proceeded to explain why it was so bad to call Hillary that way. Seriously? It would be just easier to mention the great phrase from the funny American play The man, who came to dinner ( Google it),

- -Who are those two harpies, standing there like a kiss of death?

In this case we deal with the butt- kissing ignorance: the media guy wanted to show his loyalty. He counted on being rewarded. Such behavior is described in detail by Dostoevsky in his Winter Notes.

Winter Notes is a remarkable work. I doubt if it had been ever translated. Dostoevsky travelled through Western Europe and especially through France of Napoleon III. In his brilliant article The 18th of Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte Karl Marx ( read it, Google him) described the rise of Napoleon III. Lo and behold, similarities with Trump are striking, though Napoleon III was smarter and bigger as a person than Trump and his cabinet combined. But Dostoevsky noticed the unlimited butt- kissing of the French press towards Napoleon III, down to the total absurdity, like praising his equestrian prowess , although the Emperor hated riding on horseback and people knew that. Dostoevsky attributed that to the dishonorable behavior he wrote about. Now, in the US that manifests itself in the avalanche of flattery towards Trump, portraying him as a man of action, making coins in his honor and praising him as a patron in arts. Unlike Napoleon III , Trump really likes that flattery and as such that hardy Hillary loyalist, I am sure, is now somewhere among the Trumpists. They are all of that kind.

3.5The Big One

The Declaration of Independence is a remarkable document and it served its purpose. But it is totally misleading. The English king (Google him) was not a tyrant and those accusations were meaningless. Yes, the people were subjects of the English Crown but all the power was in the hands of the Parliament. The king only signed the documents. It was the Parliament that was the tyrant. It treated the colonist no better or worse than it treated all white people throughout the Empire. Moreover, the wealthy colonists profited immensely from the recent French-Indian war which the English army won for them. Thus the declaration was also full of ingratitude. But if the colonists were not misleading, they could not claim that they rebelled against the tyranny. That simple.

3.6.Science

Science is the third most abused word in the US after love and Jesus. In fact, there is no such thing as science. There are all kinds of sciences- from natural to humanitarian and there is a scientific method: imagination and experiment. But in the US science had become a lollipop. We are still on the old British imperial system of measurements and Jesus is the still the best mathematician. Thats why Trump still fights against numbers. Isaak Asimov once said,

- In the US your ignorance is equal to my wisdom.

One of the most astounding examples of ignorance here is the myth about 1.5C Earth Surface Temperature increase. ( Google it). Even NOAA specifies that there is no way to measure the Earth Surface temperature and even much less reliability can be assigned to its change. It is a sort of a drift relevant to the reference points of the averaged temperatures and uncertainties are on the same levels as the values themselves. Not that I am against the Global warming- it takes place. But to use the pure simulated value as a criteria is ignorant, to say the least. Jesus becomes the best climate scientist and it shows.

4.Cause and Effect: ignorance and Lie

In the very good book, The Three Musketeers ( Google it and read it again), Planchet, the valet of DArthangan says to his master,

-You can always refer to me and say that I lied. We, common people, are allowed to lie. Noble people cant lie.

Yes. Obviously, noble folks cheated, lied and did crimes as everyone else. But they did that all KNOWINGLY. They never avoided accountability. Thats a sense of honor. Our modern little brats avoid accountability at all costs. They surrendered their souls and that surrender is the primary component of the demonic possession. Ignorance becomes a feature of the character and lies are ensured. It is like the evil forces are free to do anything. There is thus a direct connection between ignorance and cruelty, ignorance and malice, ignorance and genocide. And the primary symptom of ignorance is indifference .It is truly an unlimited egoism. Ignorant person is happy with himself/herself and never will recognize his/her ignorance. Bulgakovs dialogue is apocryphal.

Remember how Elon Musk professed that empathy was no good? He is a personification of unlimited egoism. He truly believes that despite his wealth, people are unfair to him. It is not enough for him that he is rich: he wants to be loved by default. Thats possession.

5. The pain never dies

Russia won the WWII. It sacrificed 26 million of its people to free Europe from the German Nazism. My father was the only survivor after the childrens resting camp was bombed by Germans ( not the Nazis, Germans) on June 22, 1941. He was 11. The camp was in Eupatoria, Crimea ( Google it) . Crimea belongs to Russia. It is absolutely proper. There is an English military cemetery near Sevastopol ( Google it). Russian poet, Constantine Simonov (Google him) wrote a poem about it. There are words in it,

- RIP, British Soldiers. We never desecrated tombs.

Now the tombs of the Russian soldiers are desecrated in Ukraine and throughout Europe. Monuments are destroyed. No shame, no honor, no conscience ( Google conscience).

6.The matter of judgement

The common American hysteria, Dont judge me is an ignorant nonsense. Why cant I judge? I am pushing 70. Two generations of honorable dead are behind my glance and my view. Not only I can judge, I am entitled to judge harshly. Russian poet Alexander Tvardovsky ( Google him) wrote,

- The judgement of the dead is no less than the judgement of the living.

I judge. It is my right.

7.Conclusion

You know what? I put Google it so many times in the article because I did not use Google to write it even once. I remember. I know. It took a significant portion of my life, but I know. I am not ignorant. The demonic possession cannot touch me. It can touch you, my readers. May my love warn you for the last time. There is no malice in my heart, just sadness and honor. Dostoevsky felt the same. No malice in The Winter Notes. HG Wells quoted his own epitaph , Damn you, I warned you. He was immune also. I am in the good company.

So, is there hope? Albert Einstein said, that in order to survive, the humanity had to start thinking differently. Think about it. There is a Russian fairy- tale Kingdom of the Curved Mirrors ( Google it). There the mirrors were all crooked and showed the lie so that everyone seemed happy. The real mirrors were forbidden. We are now such kingdom. Find the forbidden mirror and look into it. It will not be pleasant. But it will set you free. I am your mirror. Ik ben Ulen spiegel. ( Google Ulenspiegel). Enjoy the truth. There is no AI- artificial intelligence. But AI- American Ignorance is alive, well and in power. Our country is haunted, all of it. Look how many times the people have to raise their hands up under the threat of a gun. How many people have been subjected to violence? That is ignorance turned to cruelty and it has no bounds.

P.S. For the possible brats

Whenever ignorant people read or just see something directly related to their moronic evil, they react by chipping pieces. They claim discrepancies, lack of details, etc. This time I anticipate the topics would be Crimea and Ukraine. This is bratty; the behavior of stupid teenagers. I thus urge my readers to see the fire and stop looking for ashes even if there is a temptation. Try for once to be noble, for Gods sake. Understand the big picture while it is still worth it. You want to change the world? Look in the good mirror first.

For the good people:

It is an obligation of every honest and honorable man to share with other people the perception of the good deeds, he, for whatever reasons , was not able to achieve himself. Then, by the Grace of God, among all those receiving a message one man will appear that will turn the dream into reality.

Niccolo Macchiavelli ( Google him)

I am an honest and honorable man. I pay my dues. Damn you, folks, I am warning you maybe for the last time. Do something now, or the Fluffy Cats will eat you and your kids. Ever heard of the Fluffy Cats? Google them. End of the story.