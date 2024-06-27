 
Login/Register Login | Register
131 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Enviro Eco Nature    H3'ed 6/27/24

ADVANCE Act Pushing Nuclear Power Passes U.S. Congress by Lopsided Margins

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   4 comments
Message Karl Grossman

The "ADVANCE Act," a bill to promote nuclear power, was passed 88 to 2 in the U.S. Senate last week. The ADVANCE stands for "Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy." The only senators voting against it were Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

It was approved in the House of Representatives in May, also by a lopsided margin: 393-13. And it now has gone to President Joe Biden.

Among the many points in the bill are fast-tracking the federal licensing process for new nuclear power plants notably those described as "advanced", reducing licensing fees, allowing ownership of nuclear facilities in the U.S. by foreign nations, and establishing within the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission an Office of International Programs "to carry out the international nuclear export and innovation activities".

The action by Congress comes amid what Kevin Kamps of the organization Beyond Nuclear says is "the biggest push for nuclear power that I've experienced in 32 years of anti-nuclear power activities".

The nuclear industry, he says, is "trying to use the climate crisis" by claiming nuclear energy is carbon-free. "It's not true. It's not carbon-free by any means," he says, and "not even low carbon when you compare it to genuinely low carbon sources of electricity, renewables like wind and solar." But the nuclear industry is involved in a "propaganda campaign" attempting to validate itself by citing climate change, he says, and many in government having "fallen for this ploy".

Diane D'Arrigo of the group Nuclear Information and Resource Service commented: "Nuclear power makes climate worse-- stealing resources from climate solutions and districting us from real solutions-- and this bill is putting our already threatened democracy at even greater risk."

"Clearly, the U.S. Congress doesn't understand or care about the dangers of radiation that will result," said D'Arrigo in an interview. "The nuclear Advance Act, passed by nearly the whole U.S. House and Senate, hitched a ride on a must-pass fire-fighting bill as wildfire season is taking off during an election year." The act of more than 90 pages was inserted into a three-page Fire Grants and Safety measure.

"The nuclear industry," she said, "has been investing in Congress to get massive subsidies for operating and proposed new nuclear power reactors and those huge investments paid off billions in the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure laws, possibly more for nuclear and carbon capture than renewables and efficiency. Now the 118th Congress is again attempting to kickstart nuclear by bending the already-skewed rules making it harder for impacted communities to protect themselves.

"Possibly most dangerous," said D'Arrigo, "is the boost to a plutonium economy with accompanying police state. The 'advanced' fuel encouraged in this bill is nearly bomb-grade uranium and the bill provides for exporting it to other countries as well as using it in reactors all over this country. It's a dismal moment in environmental, economic and human history. But one we must continue to challenge."

Applauding the Senate's passage of the ADVANCED Act was John Starkey, director of public policy at the American Nuclear Society. "It's monumental," said Starkey in an article on HuffPost. His society describes itself as "the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies." Starkey further said: "This has been a long time coming."

The HuffPost piece by Alexander C. Kaufman on passage of the ADVANCE Act says Biden "is all but certain to sign it into law." But, his article adds: "Yet it's only a first step."

It says: "The full legislation depends on Congress increasing funding to the NRC" and "help the agency staff up for an expected influx of applications" for new nuclear power plants".

The HuffPost article was headlined: "Congress Just Passed The Biggest Clean-Energy Bill Since Biden's Climate Law. It's all on nuclear."

Edwin Lyman, nuclear power safety director of the Union of Concerned Scientists, declared: "Make no mistake. This is not about making the reactor licensing process more efficient, but about weakening safety and security oversight across the board, a longstanding industry goal. The change to the NRC's mission effectively directs the agency to enforce only the bare minimum level of regulation at every facility it oversees across the United States.

"Passage of this legislation will only increase the danger to people already living downwind of nuclear facilities from a severe accident or terrorist attack," said Lyman, "and it will make it even more difficult for communities to prevent risky, experimental reactors from being sited in their midst."

Lyman, co-author of the book Fukushima: The Story of a Nuclear Disaster, also spoke about it being "extremely disappointing that without any meaningful debate" Congress was "changing the NRC's mission to not only protect public health and safety but also to protect the financial health of the industry and its investors. Just as lax regulations by the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration]-- an agency already burdened by conflicts of interests-- can lead to a catastrophic failure of an aircraft, a compromised NRC could lead to a catastrophic reactor meltdown impacting an entire region for a generation."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Karl Grossman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Karl Grossman, a long-time investigative reporter, is a professor of journalism at the State University of New York Old Westbury. He is the host of the nationally aired TV program "Enviro Close-Up with Karl Grossman" (www.envirovideo.com). He is the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Congress; Congress House Legislation; Congress Senate Legislation; Congress_lobbyist Revolving Door; Energy; Energy; Nuclear Cover-up; Nuclear Fission; Nuclear Fusion; Nuclear Meltdown; (more...) Nuclear Option; Nuclear Plants; Nuclear Pollution; Nuclear Reactor; Nuclear Regulatory Commission; Nuclear Waste; Nuclear Weapons; Nuclear_insanity, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fusion -- and Its Radioactive Constituent

The Fukushima Disaster, The Hidden Side of the Story

Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island -- a Masterpiece of a Documentary Film

ADVANCE Act Pushing Nuclear Power Passes U.S. Congress by Lopsided Margins

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 20 fans, 12 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2915 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Nuclear power has always been a dirty, unviable approach. The background radiation increase, seafood contamination, and forever waste problems have no solutions.

But look how invoking the climate hoax guides the discussion. Energy sources should be rated by how low they rate on environmental damage and legacy waste. Wind and power are not clean and are non performers compared to fossil fuels.

There is no climate crisis and CO2 is not a problem. The question becomes how do we reduce our energy use because all energy is dirty. How do we quit poisoning our environment and live more in harmony with it?

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 2:21:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 3 fans, 1168 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I used to have a negative view of nuclear power, based largely on "green" ideas and concern about radioactive waste. I was an active member of a community group opposing the road transport of nuclear waste to a deep burial site, even though the material was to be transported in a very strong cask. That was in my early thirties. I doubt that our efforts had any real effect on the abandonment of that proposal, which was more likely because of cost and uncertainty.

As it has turned out, the amount of highly radioactive spent fuel is so small that it is simply stored on the already secure site of the reactors. I've also come to understand how overblown the risks and damage from the few accidents actually are -- a consequence of the sensationalizing media that also brings us climate and Covid hysteria. Mining of anything is inherently dirty, but with care and ever-increasing understanding it does little long-term damage to the environment, especially after remediation. The mine workers are most at risk, although significant improvements have been made there too.

You're right about the climate hoax guiding the discussion, but that doesn't make nuclear power unviable. It, and fossil fuels, are far more viable than wind and solar at scale. As for energy use, it's now clear that substantial benefits flow from abundant energy, which magnifies our productivity. (It certainly increases the productivity of my 78 year-old body!) I see using energy efficiently and not squandering it on frivolous things as being more valuable than simply using less overall.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 8:14:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 114 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6245 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Joanna Macy on nuclear power and plutonium:

"It seemed to me that people on both sides of the issue were marooned in the present, reluctant or unable to look at it from the perspective of future generations - it would take ten thousand generations, I figured, to exhaust the hazardous life of plutonium.

"This blindness to the passage of time made it hard for them to consider that no container lasts as long as its radioactive contents, not even fifty years. To keep the contamination out of the biosphere for longer than that, human attention would be required. But that seemed the one thing we didn't want to do: to pay attention, to sustain the gaze.

"This was understandable. To really face the poisonous legacy we have created - the amount of it, the longevity [feels overwhelming].

"Yet to the future ones, this legacy would be the hallmark of my generation, how we chose to handle it would matter more to them than any cultural monument or political achievement. They wouldn't care weather an individual had anti-nuclear or pro-nuclear views, but only that he or she had belonged to the generation which produced this stuff. I imagined that the future ones would have but one overriding question of me, of us all: 'What did you do [about] the poison fire?'"

***

Beyond this, there is a clean, infinite viable source of energy that can provide us with - what in essence will be a new world: zero-point energy.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 1:28:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 20 fans, 12 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2915 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I am not holding my breath for fusion or zero point energy. Looking at the pyramids and massive stone works in various parts of the world I see the possibility of some unknown power source, but that is not the high on my list of solutions to our energy problem.

Hanford in Washington, and the whole sacrificed state of New Mexico are legacies of nukes. I do not dismiss the thought that the civilian nukes are just a distraction and cover for what the military is doing. I doubt that the nuke industry has cleaned up its act any more that the chemical industry, Big Pharma or any other large industry.

What does the extra energy give us? My 79 year old body is much better for my preference for hand tools over power tools, not that I won't use my chainsaw for bigger projects. I once heard that the use of fossil fuels gives the average Joe the equivalent of 200 slaves. When I hear the racket of an excavator tearing up huge swaths of land or the din of helicopters and Growler jets, I hear the slaves screaming. One often finds ear plugs in the garden department, a sign of what the energy does to our very necessary connection to the Earth.

Are people happier or healthier for all the energy being used? Can you see the possibility that many would be happier and healthier if they used less?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024 at 2:18:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend