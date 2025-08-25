ACTIONS on day 688 of the Gaza holocaust

Scroll for ACTIONS AT BOTTOM. Also forward and ask friends and colleagues to act to stop the holocaust of the 21st century.

"States must stop Israel's genocide. Urgently needed ACTIONS: 1. Full arms embargo. 2. Navies carrying aid to break the blockade. 3. Protective presence authorised under UNGA res. United For Peace entering by sea, Rafah (in Gaza) and Jordan (West Bank/east Jerusalem)." Francesca Albanese, UN Rapporteur

Hundreds attended this panel. I was honored to be a speaker. Mobilizing a Military Intervention to Stop the Gaza Genocide: Public Workshop. Susan Abulhawa's speech is magnificent in its scope on the psychology of the 'bully' (Israel) and the psychology of 'impunity'. It inspired a friend to write this analytic piece

The architecture of genocidal starvation.

PNGO statement.

A failure of Humanity (incl. UN ).

To the World: Stop Normalising Our Extermination. Amid 23 months of genocide, the inspiration behind Gaza's Great March of Return demands the global public not to become numb to the mass killing of Palestinians.

The Dutch Foreign Minister and 4 other ministers have resigned from the Government over refusal to impose sanctions on the Genocidal Israeli regime.

By contrast, Biden's mouthpiece now out of office admits he was lying for Israel and kept genocide going.

ACTION

Send a one click email to all OIC Leaders to pressure them to take military action Other ways to act:

Print and Post on the Fridge

Useful activist websites:

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive [and come visit us in Palestine!]

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French