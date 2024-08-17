 
Login/Register Login | Register
409 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech   

A wild idea, a bitter remedy

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Most of us don't know what's involved in manufacturing smartphones, solar panels, cars, appliances or TVs. We don't know about the water, energy, extractions or shipping. We don't know about the smelters or child labor or slave labor. The Internet makes us think that everything we want is within reach. Peter S. Goodman says that recent events have illuminated some supply chain problems-- and changed our perception that we can easily get what we want:

When COVID quarantines shut down Chinese factories, medical supplies, toilet paper and electronics became scarce.

To avoid missiles fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels (expressing solidarity with Palestinians) at ships approaching the Suez Canal, ships that move goods from Asia to Europe began traveling the long way around Africa, adding two weeks to shipments and increasing prices.

Drought has lowered the Panama Canal's water levels-- and restricted the number of vessels that can pass through it.

Manufactured goods arriving at U.S. ports need dockworkers, railroad workers and truck drivers-- whose insistence on higher wages has challenged retailers' profits and consumers' prices.

Some U.S. and European retailers have moved production to Vietnam, India or Mexico. Of course, this does not change consumers' perception that everything we want is within reach. It does not address our problem's root.

At the root, we depend on goods (food, electronics, vehicles) that involve supply chains beyond our control. We depend on things made far from our own bioregion. (A bioregion is defined by its watershed. The U.S. has five major watersheds.)

To address our problems' roots-- call it a bitter remedy or a wild idea that would need major collective commitment and action-- could we move toward living with food, medicine, tools and vehicles made only within our bioregion?

I appreciate that such radical change would not come easy. But the challenges we face from depending on the global super-factory do not look good, either.

VULNERABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Almost all internet traffic-- including Zoom calls, videos and social media-- depends on fiber optics laid on the ocean floor. Data travels from a mobile device to a nearby cell tower, to underground fiber optic cables, then to the ocean's bottom. In The Undersea Network, Wall Street Journal reporter Nicole Starosielski explains that the Internet's undersea cable network faces increasing threats. When an undersea cable breaks and severs Internet access, local economies can be devastated-- and recovery efforts are hampered because people have no way to communicate. The question about cables' impacts on marine health remains.

Electrical technician Sean Polacik explains to Keith Cutter that smart meters aren't meters. They're data-collecting computers. Analog meters measured electricity use, worked as surge protectors, and did not generate dirty electricity.

Say that small businesses form economic infrastructure. In The Everything War: Amazon's Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power, Dana Mattioli explains how Amazon has "lied, spied and cheated its way to the top" of the U.S. economy-- and harmed (decimated?) small businesses.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Climate Change; Degrowth; Limits; Limits To Growth; Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Reframing our thinking about technology and nature lesson ideas for people who depend on water, minerals & computers

Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend