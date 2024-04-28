A routine day in the USA



Sleepy Trump Dozes Off At The Start Of His Hush-Money Trial

A quick snapshot of a recent day in America:

A former president of the United States was on trial in a New York City courtroom in a story that could've been written by the National Enquirer. Well, actually, it was supposed to be, but then the Enquirer killed the story and that's all part of what the trial is about.

Donald Trump, the defendant, brooded, slept, glared, argued with his lawyers and pretty much showed he didn't want to be where he was, sitting at the accused's table in court. The judge kept warning him not to misbehave, but somehow still resisted locking Trump's butt up for being a constant threat to the community with his comments on social media and elsewhere, an action that would prove to the rest of us that the law is truly applied equally to everyone. No matter. That day has to come.

And despite Trump's call to arms that "all hell will break loose" on the day his trial started, the only menacing site outside the courthouse was a group of college Young Republicans trying to figure out what the heck they were doing there. Not very menacing.

Anyway, the trial is all about hush money paid to porn stars to keep them from going public with their stories, and hurting Trump's chances of being elected president in 2016. Mostly, a lot of lying about what money was used for what purpose and one of the key witnesses against Trump is his old lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who served a term in the federal prison just down the road from me for lying about all that money a few years ago.

Anyway, it's sleazy and salacious and I'm embarrassed as an American that this man once sat in the Oval Office and apparently a lot of Americans still think he should be given another shot at the job he totally botched. They keep showing up in these polls that are supposedly fair and scientific, but for which I have never been contacted in my entire life.

Oh yeah, he's the first American president ever to face criminal charges after leaving office. Well, that's something he can lay claim to without having to lie about it.

On the same day, NBA commissioner Adam Silver banned some player I never heard of from ever playing in the league for committing "a cardinal sin" of betting on the league's games and sharing information on his own play, removing himself from games pretending to be injured, and controlling betting on his own play. The player actually played in Toronto, which is not in America, but the rest of the league is.

Sports betting may yet be the downfall of the major sports leagues, but there seems to be no limit to it. The Los Angeles Dodgers only recently escaped major disaster as star Shohei Ohtani's former translator took the fall for stealing money from the ball player to cover millions of dollars in gambling losses. No baseball. The FBI says Ohtani didn't know about it. Well, OK. Perhaps he's taking English lessons now.

On this particular day, I looked to see what the great grey lady, the New York Times, had to say about the Trump trial. Its editorial went into great detail, carefully explaining all the nuances of the justice system and why everything was being done the way it was being done, etc. It was not until the end of what the paper itself described as "a seven -minute read," that the editorial referred to Trump's "disregard for the rule of law and his willingness to demean American justice when it suits his interests".

It continued, "Those actions render him manifestly unfit for office and would pose unique dangers to the United States during a second term. The greatest of those dangers, and the one that Americans should be most attuned to, is the damage that a second Trump presidency would inflict on the rule of law."

Well, no you-know-what Sherlock. Did no one at the Times ever explain to the editorial writer that "don't bury the lead" applies to editorials as well as news stories. Seven minutes to tell people don't ever put this lunatic in office again? He's too dangerous?! "Manifestly unfit!"

Give me a break! Tell them at the top, tell them why and tell them again at the bottom. Tell them every damn day while you've still got a press! Geez, people, this is no time to be gentle.

A friend of mine recently asked how I felt about the direction this country was heading. Well, the first four presidents of my lifetime were Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.

Maybe it was a trick question.



By Bob Gaydos. rjgaydos@gmal.com

