A reason to hope that suffering is not meaningless





If you've been starved for good news lately, here's some.The "discovery" of dark energy as an explanation for the apparent acceleration of the expansion of the universe suggested that it will definitely die heat death. That means that at some point, there will be nothing left but frozen particles at absolute zero.The issue is that a critical assumption of the model predicting dark energy is that the distribution of stars in the universe is uniform. The authors of a recent study argue that this is not the case, offering observational evidence and proposing an alternate interpretation of the apparent explanation. According to their calculations, this produces a closer fit with the data than the dark-matter model.That means that there no longer be any change in the universe. If you're like me, that is a profoundly depressing prospect. After all, what is purpose of all the senseless suffering that has been endured by humans, mostly at the hands of other humans?It's bad enough to think that all life on earth may be snuffed out by global warming. At least we could hope that more intelligent life could go on if the universe were cyclical (expanding and collapsing). What is the incentive to fight against the dying of the light if the universe itself is destined to be snuffed out?Fortunately, a group of astrophysicists has found evidence that the apparent acceleration of the universe may not actually be occurring. That means that dark energy, which is postulated to be equivalent to a, well, astronomical amount of mass, may not be a factor in deciding the fate of the universe after all. That matters because it is the total mass of the universe that will determine its ultimate fate.Don't you feel better now?Carry on..,...