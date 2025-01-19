 
A reason to hope that suffering is not meaningless

2 comments

Rick Staggenborg, MD
James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam Image of the .Cosmic Cliffs. in Carina Nebula
James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam Image of the .Cosmic Cliffs. in Carina Nebula
(Image by NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)   Details   DMCA



If you've been starved for good news lately, here's some.

The "discovery" of dark energy as an explanation for the apparent acceleration of the expansion of the universe suggested that it will definitely die heat death. That means that at some point, there will be nothing left but frozen particles at absolute zero.

The issue is that a critical assumption of the model predicting dark energy is that the distribution of stars in the universe is uniform. The authors of a recent study argue that this is not the case, offering observational evidence and proposing an alternate interpretation of the apparent explanation. According to their calculations, this produces a closer fit with the data than the dark-matter model.

That means that there no longer be any change in the universe. If you're like me, that is a profoundly depressing prospect. After all, what is purpose of all the senseless suffering that has been endured by humans, mostly at the hands of other humans?

It's bad enough to think that all life on earth may be snuffed out by global warming. At least we could hope that more intelligent life could go on if the universe were cyclical (expanding and collapsing). What is the incentive to fight against the dying of the light if the universe itself is destined to be snuffed out?

Fortunately, a group of astrophysicists has found evidence that the apparent acceleration of the universe may not actually be occurring. That means that dark energy, which is postulated to be equivalent to a, well, astronomical amount of mass, may not be a factor in deciding the fate of the universe after all. That matters because it is the total mass of the universe that will determine its ultimate fate.

Don't you feel better now?

Carry on..,...

Rick Staggenborg, MD

I am a former Army and VA psychiatrist who ran for the US Senate in 2010 on a campaign based on a pledge to introduce a constitutional amendment to abolish corporate personhood and regulate campaign finance.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rick Staggenborg, MD

(Member since Dec 5, 2011)
Not that I like comparing myself to Woody Allen, but one of his throwaway scenes in Annie Hall really hit home for me. It's the one where Allen, playing Annie's love interest Alvie, has a flashback to his boyhood in which he obsesses about the fate of the universe to the extent that he was depressed thinking about the ultimate meaningless of life.

While it doesn't keep me up at night, I have held onto the hope that the universe will not end leaving nothing behind. While all material "objects" are transitory, it is the changing patterns that not only produces everything we love, but gives rise to the possibility that at some point in some iteration of spacetime, somewhere in the multiverse, a planet may exist populated by a species so advanced that it does not destroy itself.

I like to think this implies a level of cooperation that enables such a species to travel the universe or better yet, to keep evolving until it can experience all its wonders without the need for bodies that came and go in a mere instant in time relative to eternity.

If you want to explore these ideas further, check out Arthur C. Clarke's Childhood's End, the movie Contact with Jodie Foster, and any reference that explains the significance of the dance of Shiva...

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 19, 2025 at 5:00:33 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
In the Hindu system there is the in and out-breath of God; the Day and Night of Brahma. The existence and disappearance of universes.

Cutting-edge physics suggests that the universe is created and destroyed moment to moment.

I would invite the consideration that, if we wish to perceive reality clearly, we need to radically expand 1) our consciousness/wisdom and 2) our intellectual understanding of the experience of suffering. The idea being that our usual take on suffering us profoundly parochial and insular.

Strassman's careful research into the DMT experience suggests that there are "dark matter beings" just waiting for us to discover them.

I see all of this as good news.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 19, 2025 at 5:40:12 PM

