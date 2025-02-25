Damn these white boats that pass
With their rude music resounding off the stucco palaces.
And damn the bridge that opens wide for them
To sail home from paradise.
And damn this canal that passes below my balcony,
And damn the golf course on the other side
Where the ashes of our forefathers are surely scattered.
And bless the spoon bills in their pink majesty
Making a beeline for paradise.
And damn the sun that is setting
Over the damn cane fields.
And damn this poem
That will find no place to rest
Until the damn world is at peace once more, amen.