A new Israeli massacre and why the end is near

A new Israeli massacre of 71 civilians and injuring 289 others in Al-Mawasi tent city near Khan Younis. This is a place Israel asked residents to move to as a "safe place". The victims include civil defense personnel, ambulance drivers, aid workers, women, children, worshippers in a prayer tent (mosques were already bombed), and journalists (now 150 journalists were murdered in Gaza). The scenes are too horrific. The only nearby hospital is essentially able to offer only first aid as no medical or surgical equipment are allowed to enter. The world still watches massacre after massacre daily. Also watching mass starvation. 21000 Palestinians are also being tortured literally to death in Israeli gulags worse than any of the medieval age.

This is taking place now on the West Bank. Bulldozers at work. First you take away the infrastructure to make life impossible. And, then?

Israel deliberately destroyed all of Gaza's hospitals with US approval and support: There's not a single functional medical facility left in the enclave, while the direct and indirect death toll could be approaching 200,000

"I'm bored, so I shoot": The Israeli army's approval of free-for-all violence in Gaza. Israeli soldiers describe the near-total absence of firing regulations in the Gaza war, with troops shooting as they please, setting homes ablaze, and leaving corpses on the streets -- all with their commanders' permission.

From The Nation: These are the true 'winners' of the war on Gaza.

The fascist regime marches on. No other system in the world today exists with this much social pathology and spiteful anger. It is lashing out without much logic. But while they try to fragment our society and finish us off, we still persist. Thus, I am convinced more than ever that the end of Israeli apartheid is close. The predictable outcome of the enterprise in the same way that Apartheid in South Africa had a predictable outcome. Unfortunately, those lessons in history tell us that the meanness will get worse as the regime feels cornered and will not face the reality of its own racism but starts to lash-out at anything and everything. That is the last stage of dismantlement of racism.

Revolutionary Optimism and Student Protests: from Vietnam to Palestine!

