 
Login/Register Login | Register
161 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A major tool against homelessness is at risk

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Article first published in Dallas Morning News

By Robert Weiner and Coby Rinke

Over the past four years, homelessness has been declining in Dallas, even as it has skyrocketed nationwide. Unfortunately, at the same time this positive trend is occurring, Texas' congressional representatives are allowing a federal housing program to die, potentially causing 60,000 Americans to lose their housing.

The federal government's Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV) program, created in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan, is projected to run out of money by next year, if Congress does not renew its funding. The program currently aids Americans who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness, as well as victims of domestic violence or human trafficking.

The end of the program would hit Dallas particularly hard. Texas ranks 5th in the nation for total homelessness, and Dallas is the city with the most homeless residents in Texas, outpacing San Antonio and Houston. Texas also receives the third most EHV funding out of any state proportional to its homeless population. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically received at least 1,100 vouchers, almost $5 million worth of that funding. That's almost a quarter of the total 2022 homeless population of 4,410.

The positive impacts of the EHV program are easy to see in Dallas. This newspaper cited the EHV program as a part of "new strategies and dollars [that] offer a chance to reduce homelessness." Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development partially attributed a 3.8% decrease in homelessness between 2022 and 2023 to the EHV program.

However, if politicians allow the program to end, it threatens to reverse all that progress and put thousands of Dallas residents back onto the streets. The harmful effects would be immediate for residents, city social services and, most importantly, for those evicted from their housing.

Lawmakers of both parties have become increasingly focused on the housing crisis. Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $95 million plan to build new housing, underscoring how important the housing crisis is for Texans, and the growing bipartisan support for addressing it. Yet, many seem all too willing to let the EHV program die.

If Texas representatives in Congress care whether their constituents have some place to live, they should vote to continue funding the program. The six representatives from Texas on the House Appropriations Committee, which would likely draft the bill to continue funding the EHV program, have a particular responsibility to act. Doing so is not just the morally right choice; it's also good politics. The housing crisis was one of the top issues in the 2024 presidential election, demonstrating how deeply Americans care about it.

It is true that the EHV program is not a permanent solution, and some people who have received EHVs have not been able to make use of their vouchers due to the scarcity in the housing market. However, the program is an essential temporary measure to keep Dallas residents off the streets while new housing is built.

Failing to renew the Emergency Housing Voucher program (4,536 Texans received vouchers including over 1,100 to Dallas) would be a betrayal of the thousands of Texans who've begun to rebuild their lives because of it. Letting such vital progress slip away would be both a moral and economic failure. Whether that future comes to pass is now in the hands of Texas lawmakers.

Robert Weiner was a spokesman in the Clinton and Bush White Houses among other senior roles on Capitol Hill. Coby Rinke is a senior policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions For Change Foundation.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Dallas; Dallas Morning News; Homelessness; Homelessness; House Appropriations Committee; Housing; Housing Crises; Housing Crisis; Risk Reduction; Texas, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend