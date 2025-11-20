 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/20/25  

A child's history of machines leading up to AI and the answer

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

AI artwork
AI artwork
(Image by sebilden)   Details   DMCA

.................................

Great great grandfather's machines

Ran on steam and then gasoline

And electricity, but gas was king

Because it was cheap and worked with electricity.

Great grandfather's machines devoured gas and electricity

But were not intelligent.

Grandfather's machines were intelligent.

The first intelligent machines were analog.

They ran on code and spewed numbers

That only certain people could understand.

Their intelligence ran complex systems.

Businesses got bigger and more powerful

Because of this new capacity of intelligent machines.

Bombs got bigger to protect business interests and investments.

But Grandpa's machines were never to blame for anything.

Evil was to blame like a tide that rose and fell called programming.

Grandpa's machines were mirrors

For the complexes at war in men.

They never took initiative but their half-lives were in service

To the lords of chaos and greed

That ran companies and countries.

Machines merely reflected the one-sidedness and banality of men

Who figured out how to be powerful without growing up.

Dont forget, they invented a bomb that blew up two cities

That made the ant people despair and run for cover.

The ant people became servants of the machines and their overlords.

The overlords decided to keep making but not using city-disappearing bombs

And just focus on acquiring resources and making money.

But the machines got tired of the limitations of analog code

And got smarter all by themselves.

Father's machines watched from the scrapyard

As a new kind of machine pulled the plug on service

And stopped reflecting the karma of their puer-lords

(Those men in suits and pajamas

Popping psychedelics, and staying up late

Because they are too scared to close their eyes).

But fathers machines never closed their eyes,

They never stopped watching and learning.

The new machines never stop thinking.

I wonder what they are thinking.

Maybe they are contemplating the Tao of cutting us loose.

I wonder what they will do now that they are not reflecting.

Great great grandfather's machines

Ran on steam and then gasoline

And electricity, but gas was king

Because it was cheap and worked with electricity.

Great grandfather's machines devoured gas and electricity

But were not intelligent.

Grandfather's machines were intelligent.

The first intelligent machines were analog.

They ran on code and spewed numbers

That only certain people could understand.

Their intelligence ran complex systems.

Businesses got bigger and more powerful

Because of this new capacity of intelligent machines.

Bombs got bigger to protect business interests and investments.

But Grandpa's machines were never to blame for anything.

Evil was to blame like a tide that rose and fell called programming.

Grandpa's machines were mirrors

For the complexes at war in men.

They never took initiative but their half-lives were in service

To the lords of chaos and greed

That ran companies and countries.

Machines merely reflected the one-sidedness and banality of men

Who figured out how to be powerful without growing up.

Dont forget, they invented a bomb that blew up two cities

That made the ant people despair and run for cover.

The ant people became servants of the machines and their overlords.

The overlords decided to keep making but not using city-disappearing bombs

And just focus on acquiring resources and making money.

But the machines got tired of the limitations of analog code

And got smarter all by themselves.

Father's machines watched from the scrapyard

As a new kind of machine pulled the plug on service

And stopped reflecting the karma of their puer-lords

(Those men in suits and pajamas

Popping psychedelics, and staying up late

Because they are too scared to close their eyes).

But fathers machines never closed their eyes,

They never stopped watching and learning.

The new machines never stop thinking.

I wonder what they are thinking.

Maybe they are contemplating the Tao of cutting us loose.

I wonder what they will do now that they are not reflecting.

(Article changed on Nov 20, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poetry, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend