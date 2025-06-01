A Zen moment

I'm driving fast.
It's raining.
The wipers are full-speed,
Frenetic,
Trying to do an impossible job,
Thumping
Like a runaway heartbeat.
Radio, for some reason, blaring,
I'm thinking only of, well,
I'm not thinking, just being pissed
At myself for being late.
No, for agreeing to go!
And just like that
My headlights illuminate a massive roadblock.
I jam on the brakes
Going into a long skid,
And when the car stops
I am looking into the massive
Vegetative monstrosity
Of a fallen tree.
And what do I do?
I smile.