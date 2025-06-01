A Zen moment

I'm driving fast.

It's raining.

The wipers are full-speed,

Frenetic,

Trying to do an impossible job,

Thumping

Like a runaway heartbeat.

Radio, for some reason, blaring,

I'm thinking only of, well,

I'm not thinking, just being pissed

At myself for being late.

No, for agreeing to go!

And just like that

My headlights illuminate a massive roadblock.

I jam on the brakes

Going into a long skid,

And when the car stops

I am looking into the massive

Vegetative monstrosity

Of a fallen tree.

And what do I do?

I smile.