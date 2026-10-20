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A Woman Is 3x More Likely to Be Groped by Trump Than a Non-Citizen Is to Vote Illegally

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Michael Chavers
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Groped by Trump
Groped by Trump
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You ever look at the news and wonder if the entire country is suffering from a collective, terminal case of severe head trauma? Because I do. Every single day. We’re a nation obsessed with imaginary monsters while the real ones are running the amusement park.

Take this frantic, sweating, hyperventilating panic over “non?citizens voting illegally.” Oh, it’s a beautiful boogeyman. Politicians love it. It gets the old folks in the suburbs shaking in their orthopedic shoes. They think millions of undocumented immigrants — people who crossed deserts and rivers just to survive — are suddenly dying to risk immediate deportation, federal prison, and losing their families, just so they can stand in line for three hours in the rain to cast one mathematically insignificant vote for a city comptroller they’ve never heard of.

It’s completely unhinged.

But let’s look at the actual numbers, because numbers don’t have a campaign manager.

If you look at the ultra?conservative Heritage Foundation — and believe me, these guys stay awake at night desperately praying to find voter fraud under their beds — do you know how many proven cases of non?citizen voting they’ve managed to dig up over decades of searching?

Ten.

Ten cases. That’s it. Ten people in a country of three hundred and thirty million. You have a statistically higher chance of being struck by lightning while being mauled by a polar bear in downtown Miami than you do of running into a non?citizen at a polling place.

Now let’s flip the ledger.

How many women have come forward to credibly accuse Donald J. Trump of sexual misconduct, assault, or unwanted groping?

At least twenty?seven. And one federal civil jury already looked at the evidence and said, “Yeah, he did it.”

So do the math, folks. Twenty?seven is bigger than ten. Which means — as a matter of cold, hard, documented fact — a woman is nearly three times more likely to be allegedly groped by Donald Trump than a non?citizen is to cast an illegal vote in an American election.

But where is the outrage? Where is the wall around him?

We want to mobilize the National Guard, deploy biometric scanning, and restructure the entire constitutional voting apparatus to protect us from ten guys named Carlos who accidentally checked the wrong box at the DMV. But twenty?seven women stand up and say a powerful billionaire treated them like a piece of meat, and half the country shrugs and says, “Well, that’s just locker room talk! He’s a businessman!”

It proves what I’ve been telling you for years: the public doesn’t want truth. They want a narrative. They want comfortable lies and familiar targets. We ignore the massive, structural, documented corruption staring us right in the face while we hyper?fixate on microscopic phantoms manufactured by the ruling class to keep us angry, divided, and stupid.

And you know what? It’s working beautifully.

Sleep well, America.

If you want to defeat the Trump zombie people in the upcoming election, you don’t do it by arguing with them. You don’t do it by fact?checking their Facebook memes or debating their conspiracy theories. You do it by overwhelming them with turnout, organization, and reality. You beat them by refusing to play their game — the game where fear replaces math, outrage replaces evidence, and narratives replace truth.

The antidote to political zombies is simple: show up, vote, and refuse to let manufactured hysteria drown out documented reality.

If you can donate &,$upport OEN. If you’d like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective
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Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Corporate Corruption Crime; Corruption; Woman Sex Harrassment Rights Internet Denied, Add Tags

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