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A Winning Game Plan for Democrats

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Jonathan Dickau
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When people think about winning, it is easy to confuse having your way with getting what you want. This is especially true for some liberal Democrats, but it is even more real for America's President and his followers. While Trump claims to be an expert in the Art of the Deal, he turns out to be a one trick pony because he equates winning with making other people lose, and he misses the point or fails to appreciate the subtleties of what it takes to advance the cause you believe in. I am well scripted in the ideal of adult play, where a win-win solution is usually the better option, but President Trump seems fixated on the notion favored by adolescent males, where winning means making your opponent suffer. That is why we find ourselves in a war where we have inflicted a lot of damage but have no clear path to a victory, either on the battlefield or at the negotiating table. This brings to mind the words of Gerry Spence, author of "How to Argue and Win Every Time." If you have a clear idea of what your goal is, or what it means to get what you want out of a dispute, it is far easier to achieve that outcome. The biggest obstacle we face is our own tendency to conflate the two goals of having our way and getting what we want. It is often true that if we have our way it will lock out the possibility to get what we really want. But this is avoidable if we understand that there are always trade-offs because there is a price to pay for having your way, but there is lower cost and more value for a win-win outcome.

If history has a lesson it is that compromise is almost always necessary because everyone has needs and desires both before and after any confrontation. But this means each party needs to retain its identity and sovereignty within some reasonable bounds. So, if a win is possible it often means that the other people or entities should see some value from the deal as well. This is well understood by historians and social scientists, but this point seems to have eluded our President and his loyal cadre of underlings. If Democrats want to earn broader appeal, they must be willing to appeal to the virtues and beliefs that Republicans already have rather than trying to convert them to a more Liberal view of politics. This puts liberal Democrats on the spot to practice their virtues by being more inclusive of a view that could be called Conservative. As former Vice-President Mike Pence has pointed out, many values held by traditional Conservatives have been compromised by the people now in power, which requires a return to ideals, but this presents an opportunity for Democrats.

For Democrats to win in the upcoming elections, they need to look for common ground in unexpected places and appeal to the people who live there. In these strange times of inverted horseshoe politics, the chasm between Republicans and Democrats, or between traditional Conservatives and Liberals, is so great it means the folks with the most common ground are traditional Progressives and Libertarians. Both are focused on the need to protect the rights of individuals, and the only division is whether the main enemy is the government or corporations. These days, those lines have blurred to a point where people don't trust either and don't imagine government and big business are separate. So if anyone is going to pull off a decisive win in the coming days, they must appeal to these swing voters who might see a common enemy or share common interests - despite the fact they are thought to be nearly opposite in ideology. Democrats are situated to take advantage of this circumstance in the current cycle more than Republicans; but who knows? People still want to have their way, even at the expense of getting what they want. The winning game plan for Democrats needs to include both a respect for traditional values and kind regard for alternate lifestyles and choices. It can't be "if you love me, then hate my enemies" if we want to give people the right to choose. This figures into foreign policy, as well, where we can have respect for both countries or both cultural groups involved in a dispute.

If Democrats hope to win people over, they need to walk the talk of liberal values and be more allowing so both people with traditional values and those who value the freedom to be different feel like they can be admitted to the big tent. If Liberals eagerly call out others who do not share their values entirely, they might chase away some who would otherwise be supportive of their cause. If the real goal is getting what we want, and we are less concerned with having our way, then we set a good example and become the adults in the room who can set boundaries for the children. Adults focus on solving the problems that face us first, and then try to fix blame, while often children and adolescents tend to blame first and then fix the problem, while complaining about the need to do so. So Democrats need to set an example by championing a more upright and compassionate way to cope with things, and by trying to deal honestly with the complexities and complications that face us, as adults. It is possible to weed out questionable beliefs through civil debate, while retaining the people who have those beliefs and welcoming the support of them and others who would help the cause. If the administration is bent on maintaining ideological purity over the sanity of the merit system, then Democrats must prove that they prefer sanity and value human dignity instead. That is the winning game plan for Democrats to get what they want in November.

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Jonathan is a modern Renaissance man. He is a Grammy award-winning engineer, a performer, a writer and lecturer, and a scientific researcher. Since recording "At 89" Jonathan has worked on other projects with Pete Seeger, including a 300 song (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Americans; Democrats; Democrats Winning Back The Senate; Game Theory; People; People; Planning; Winning; Winning Hearts And Minds, Add Tags

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Jonathan Dickau

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Since we live in strange times with inverted horseshoe politics, Democrats must look for allies in unlikely places. They will prevail in November if they can walk the talk of liberal values, but too many people today are fixated on having their way. Of course, the sterling example is our President, who can't seem to find value in win-win solutions or anything that smacks of a bipartisan effort. Go figure.

I hope you enjoy! - JJD

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 11, 2026 at 4:20:28 PM

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