A WW2 Vet, a Free Lunch, and a Surprise Ending



The author and her dad at the WW2 Memorial in Wash DC

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



Back when Dad, a World War II veteran, was alive, I used to pick him up early every Veterans Day, and we'd spend the day driving around collecting as many goodies as we could! Businesses across the country honored veterans with free food, meals, and services, and we made the most of it. Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts, doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, a free car wash, and usually a couple of appetizers and sometimes entire meals--it was our annual Veterans Day adventure!

Dad was six-foot-two and still a striking figure at 90, although he walked with a cane. He often wore the Army Air Corps cap I'd given him, with its distinctive winged-star insignia. Occasionally someone would recognize the emblem, approach him with a look of awe, shake his hand, and thank him for his service.

One Veterans Day, we stopped at Applebee’s for his free meal, where there was a very long line. Dad couldn't stand that long, so I went inside and asked the young host if we could hold our place in line so Dad could sit while we waited in the car.

I explained that he was a handicapped, 90-year-old World War II veteran.

The young man looked at me and said, dismissively, "Oh, I don't think World War II qualifies."

I stared at him.

Have you ever heard of Adolf Hitler? I wondered.

"Really? Let me talk to your manager."

The manager came out, and when I explained the situation, his eyes widened.

"World War II? Oh, my goodness!" he exclaimed. "Tell me what you want from the menu—BOTH of you—and go have a seat in your car. I'll deliver it to you myself, right away!"

And I have a feeling that young host got a little history lesson afterward!