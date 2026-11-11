 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/11/26  

A WW2 Vet, a Free Lunch, and a Surprise Ending

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments, 2 series
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

The author and her dad at the WW2 Memorial in Wash DC
The author and her dad at the WW2 Memorial in Wash DC
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Back when Dad, a World War II veteran, was alive, I used to pick him up early every Veterans Day, and we'd spend the day driving around collecting as many goodies as we could! Businesses across the country honored veterans with free food, meals, and services, and we made the most of it. Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts, doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, a free car wash, and usually a couple of appetizers and sometimes entire meals--it was our annual Veterans Day adventure!

Dad was six-foot-two and still a striking figure at 90, although he walked with a cane. He often wore the Army Air Corps cap I'd given him, with its distinctive winged-star insignia. Occasionally someone would recognize the emblem, approach him with a look of awe, shake his hand, and thank him for his service.

One Veterans Day, we stopped at Applebee’s for his free meal, where there was a very long line. Dad couldn't stand that long, so I went inside and asked the young host if we could hold our place in line so Dad could sit while we waited in the car.

I explained that he was a handicapped, 90-year-old World War II veteran.

The young man looked at me and said, dismissively, "Oh, I don't think World War II qualifies."

I stared at him.

Have you ever heard of Adolf Hitler? I wondered.

"Really? Let me talk to your manager."

The manager came out, and when I explained the situation, his eyes widened.

"World War II? Oh, my goodness!" he exclaimed. "Tell me what you want from the menu—BOTH of you—and go have a seat in your car. I'll deliver it to you myself, right away!"

And I have a feeling that young host got a little history lesson afterward!

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an award-winning artist, author, educator, and Managing Editor of OpEdNews, where her articles and other contributions have received more than 4.5 million views. She has written for OpEdNews since 2004 and has been Managing (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): World War Two, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Personal Journey"

No Wrong Turns: Steps Along the Labyrinth Journey (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/03/2026
A Breath of Beauty in Bali (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/05/2026
The Laundromat vs Haiku (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/12/2025
View All 46 Articles in "My Personal Journey"
Series: "My Dad"

Remembering My Dad on Veterans' Day (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/11/2022
Midwifing a Parent's Journey to the Great Beyond (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/10/2016
Handicap Hack: Hearing Aids (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/26/2015
View All 6 Articles in "My Dad"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend